Blake Berris’s Emotional Farewell Airs on Days of Our Lives

This week, Blake Berris bid farewell to ‘Days of Our Lives’ in a tear-jerking episode that aired on August 1. Fans were left emotional as his enigmatic character, Bobby, marked his last appearance on the beloved daytime drama.
Moments That Defined Bobby
Bobby’s storyline was marked by intricacies and thrills. His departure involved a dramatic scene, where he was dramatically hit by a car while leaving the post office, causing him amnesic confusion. This moment not only gripped viewers but reverberated through the rest of the cast.
The former cheerleader turned soap star, Elia Cantu, shared her unrestrained joy over participating in such a gripping narrative:
I celebrated with my dog, who was with me at the time. I was really happy in that moment. I screamed. He barked. We were jumping around in circles. He’s used to my antics.
A Fond Farewell from His Leading Lady
Abigail Klein, who portrayed Stephanie, reflected on working closely with Berris, revealing it was an unforgettable experience.
What did I enjoy the most about that relationship? Well, it’s all intertwined with how much I enjoyed working with Blake. He’s just so spectacular as an actor and a person.
Klein admitted to growing significantly as an actress thanks to Berris, emphasizing how well he portrayed both Bobby and Everett:
I think I grew as an actor working with him, which is awesome. He played Everett and Bobby so well.
A Triangular Thread
Elia Cantu’s character, Jada, also shared significant screen space with Berris’s dual personalities. Reflecting on this engaging triangle between Stephanie, Everett/Bobby, and Jada, Klein shared:
I wish we could have filmed even more of that because … Blake really made Bobby likable.
This dynamic offered rich material for all actors involved and resonated deeply with the fans.
The Last Scenes Together
Berris’s exit affected not only fans but his co-stars alike. In their farewell scene together, Klein’s Stephanie assumed Bobby had ghosted her. Little did she know the true reason:
Stephanie assumed he had ghosted her, but in truth, Everett had been hit by a car while leaving the post office.
This revelation intensified their final goodbye scene.
What’s Next for Stephanie?
As viewers come to terms with Berris’s departure and Bobby’s untimely demise, questions loom regarding Stephanie’s future. Reflecting on potential storylines:
I think Stephanie should make an appointment with Marlena first, Klein said humorously.
The vacuum left by Everett opens myriad paths for Stephanie’s next romantic adventure.
