Blake Berris Departs Days of Our Lives as Everett Takes Final Breath

Courtesy of Connie’s poisoning, Everett took his last breath on the August 1 episode of Days of Our Lives, marking the end of Blake Berris’ run in the role, which began in October 2023. No one was sadder to see him exit the canvas than his leading lady, Abigail Klein (Stephanie), who enjoyed creating the Everett/Stephanie dynamic with the actor and incorporating his alternate personality, Bobby, into the mix.
A Difficult Farewell
What did Abigail Klein enjoy most about that relationship? She ponders,
Well, it’s all intertwined with how much I enjoyed working with Blake. He’s just so spectacular as an actor and a person. Being part of the complicated story meant a lot to Klein as an actress.
I could talk about this all day. It has been my favorite storyline thus far. I really cannot say enough about Blake Berris. I can’t say enough about working with him. I think I grew as an actor working with him, which is awesome.
Complicated Dynamics
Klein and Berris put a lot of time and care into creating Stephanie and Everett.
We tried to really build a relationship, because Stephanie and Everett, their dating relationship, wasn’t shown. It had all happened in Seattle, points out Klein. Filming those last scenes with Blake was gut-wrenching for her both as an actor and as Stephanie.
Klein also reminisced about the triangle that was created with Elia Cantu’s Jada, admitting,
I wish we could have filmed even more of that. Klein believes that Berris made Bobby likable and dynamic enough to make fans want to see more interactions between Bobby and Jada.
The End of an Era
This storyline offered strong dramatic and emotional moments for all characters involved. In one intense scene, Stephanie offers updates on Everett’s arrest, explaining how he went off on Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and wound up in handcuffs.
What’s Next for Stephanie?
With Everett gone, speculation arises about what’s next for Stephanie—could there be another romantic interest on the horizon? Klein suggests that Stephanie might need to make an appointment with Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) first before diving into anything new.
One possibility could be Stephanie’s ex, Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson), who is now single after parting ways with Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley).
There’s a friendship with Alex, so that’s totally appealing. And if he’s single, hey, that’s another green flag.
