Blake Berris Concludes His Days of Our Lives Journey as Everett Lynch and Bobby Stein

Blake Berris’ Dramatic Exit
On August 1, the character Everett Lynch (aka Bobby Stein) met his tragic end on Days of our Lives, courtesy of Connie’s poisoning. This episode also marked the conclusion of Blake Berris’s run, which began in October 2023. His departure is particularly poignant for Abigail Klein (Stephanie), who cherished her on-screen dynamic with Berris.
Bidding Farewell to Everett and Bobby
Reflecting on their time together, Klein stated,
What did I enjoy the most about that relationship? Well, it’s all intertwined with how much I enjoyed working with Blake. He’s just so spectacular as an actor and a person. Her sentiments highlight the depth of connection they managed to portray between Stephanie and Everett, despite the story’s complexities.
A Complicated Storyline
Klein shared that being part of this multi-layered storyline meant a lot to her career:
I think I grew as an actor working with him, which is awesome. He played Everett and Bobby so well. She praised Berris for his ability to distinguish between Everett’s dreamy and Bobby’s mysterious personas.
The Effort Behind Building Chemistry
Together, they worked hard to build a convincing relationship between their characters. Klein explained,
We tried to really build a relationship because Stephanie and Everett, their dating relationship, wasn’t shown. It had all happened in Seattle.
Their efforts aimed at highlighting how much the characters cared for each other, which was crucial while filming those final scenes. Klein expressed that she wanted to show just how deeply they cared for each other, even if the audience didn’t witness much of it directly.
The Triangle with Elia Cantu’s Jada
Klein confessed missing the intrigue that came with the love triangle involving Elia Cantu’s Jada. She articulated,
I wish we could have filmed even more of that. Because I do think that he really made Bobby likable. And Bobby and Jada had chemistry.
A Shared Strength Among Characters
Klein particularly appreciated the way Stephanie and Jada’s friendship was portrayed amidst the turmoil:
I also loved the way that they wrote Stephanie and Jada… dealing with Bobby…as much as they were suffering, were a united front about it. The dynamic showed a strong friendship between two female characters enduring trauma, which resonated deeply with audiences.
What’s Next for Stephanie?
With Everett gone, Klein speculated on what’s next for her character Stephanie. She humorously suggested,
I think Stephanie should make an appointment with Marlena first…, emphasizing her admiration for Stephanie’s romantic side. Speculatively, she hinted at potential new romances on the horizon.
