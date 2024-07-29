BLACKPINK’s Rosé Brings Her Vocals to Coldplay’s Viva la Vida in Pachinko Season 2

Min Jin Lee’s acclaimed novel Pachinko continues to resonate this summer as AppleTV+’s Peabody-winning drama returns on August 23. The highly anticipated season 2 trailer promises to tug at the heartstrings, drawing viewers back into the compelling story of Sunja and her family.
Season 2 unfolds in dual timelines: one in Osaka in 1945 and another in Tokyo in 1989. Sunja (played by Minha Kim and Yuh-Jung Youn) faces harrowing decisions to ensure her family’s survival during World War II. This season will also see a significant reunion with Koh Hansu (Lee Minho), the father of her first child, setting the stage for pivotal moments and intense drama.
Meanwhile, 1989 Tokyo sets the backdrop for Sunja’s grandson Solomon (Jin Ha), who is battling his way back into the fiercely competitive business world after the events of Season 1. The trailer expertly intertwines these narratives with a poignant cover of “Viva La Vida” by BLACKPINK’s Rosé. According to an Apple press release, this cover will also feature in the Season 2 finale.
The Return of Iconic Characters
The return of familiar faces is set to delight fans, most notably Sunja, who navigates her tumultuous life across the decades. As mentioned earlier, Minha Kim portrays teenage Sunja, bringing a layer of youthful determination and resilience to her character.
Koh Hansu’s reunion with Sunja will be a pivotal moment, adding depth and complexity to their shared history and emotional threads that drive much of the storyline. This renewed connection promises dramatic tensions and resolutions that are bound to spellbind viewers.
Anticipation Builds for New Episodes
With Pachinko season 1 still holding a stellar 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the expectations for season 2 are undeniably high. Viewers can expect new episodes every Friday starting from August 23.
Eager fans should mark their calendars and brace themselves for what promises to be an emotionally charged continuation of the beloved series.
