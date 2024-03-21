Billy Dee Williams Praises Donald Glover’s Talent but Affirms ‘I Created Lando Calrissian’

The legendary Billy Dee Williams, known for his iconic portrayal of Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars saga, has recently weighed in on Donald Glover’s interpretation of the character. With a career spanning decades, Williams has a deep connection to the roguish character he first brought to life in The Empire Strikes Back.
Billy Dee Reflects on His Character Lando
Williams has expressed his sentiment towards the character, stating,
One thing I liked about playing Lando was that he was a bit dubious. His portrayal has left an indelible mark on the franchise, making Lando a fan-favorite across generations. Yet, when it comes to Donald Glover stepping into the role for Solo: A Star Wars Story, Williams asserts,
When it comes to Lando Calrissian, there’s only one Lando Calrissian. I created that character.
Glover’s Take on the Iconic Role
Despite the film not meeting Disney or Lucasfilm’s expectations, Glover’s take on Lando was met with enthusiasm. Critics and fans alike praised his performance, with many admiring his ability to capture the essence of what Williams brought to the role while adding his own flair. Glover himself is aware of the legacy behind Lando, acknowledging,
I grew up on it… I’m a fan first and foremost before I’m an actor in this.
Williams on Creativity and Artistry
Williams has always viewed his work through a creative lens, shaped by his artistic background. He shares insights into his philosophy, explaining,
Art is gentle, art is incisive… It allows you to use your five senses… to be receptive. This approach undoubtedly influenced his portrayal of Lando and how he sees Glover’s role moving forward. Williams acknowledges Glover’s talent and imagination but maintains that the original character is his creation.
The Legacy of Lando Continues
The legacy of Lando Calrissian continues to evolve with new projects such as the upcoming Disney+ series. While Justin Simien was initially attached to it, recent developments have seen Donald and Stephen Glover taking over writing duties. Through all changes, one thing remains constant: the enduring appeal of Lando as a character.
