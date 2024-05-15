Bill Maher Talks New Pandemic Threat With Fast Food Nation Author Eric Schlosser

The potential of a new pandemic brewing in American dairies was discussed by investigative journalist Eric Schlosser during his appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night. Known for his influential work, Fast Food Nation, Schlosser shed light on the recent outbreak of bird flu in dairy farms, causing alarm among health experts.
We have avian influenza being spread by cows, and scientists had no idea until a few weeks ago that this influenza could even be in cows at all, Schlosser revealed. The CDC subsequently reported the first cases of this bird flu variant in cows on March 25. As of now, the USDA has identified 42 affected herds across nine states.
Outbreak Concerns and Corporate Resistance
Bird-to-mammal transmission is notably rare according to the CDC, but its emergence in cows elevates concerns about human risk. Only one documented case involving a Texas dairy worker has been reported to date, showing mild symptoms. However, many other cases may go unreported due to various reasons.
What’s very concerning is right now, the federal government is not allowed to go into these mega areas that have ten thousand, twenty thousand, thirty thousand cows and test them for influenza, Schlosser explained. He elaborated how big agriculture companies are preventing federal health officials from conducting necessary investigations in these environments.
The Role of Public Health Policies
The author stressed that big agricultural lobbying poses serious threats to public health. Drawing parallels between food and defense industries, he highlighted,
You have big ag and big dairy companies preventing the CDC from investigating what could be a life-threatening illness eventually to people.
Lobbying power exemplifies how private interests can obstruct essential reforms. Dr. Samuel Jutzi noted,
An example of the power of the corporate lobby was the obstacles put in the way of proposals two years ago for a voluntary code of conduct for the livestock industry.
Fund Allocation and Industry Resistance
The CDC maintains that public risk remains low; however, the federal government has allocated $200 million toward preventive measures. This funding aims at enhancing surveillance and control measures within these high-risk zones.
This funding provides the latitude and capacity to start going in the right direction, Keith Poulsen stated.
A Broader Perspective on Dietary Habits
Eric Schlosser, alongside figures like Michael Pollan, advocates for more natural dietary habits to combat various public health issues. Pollan succinctly advises,
Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.
This recommendation aligns with Schlosser’s critiques of ultra-processed foods brimming with artificial additives unknown in home kitchens.
Mega dairies are disease incubators that are also a crime against nature, Schlosser noted while discussing factory-farmed poultry and livestock conditions.
Nutritional Advice From Experts
A balanced diet focusing on minimal processed foods can mitigate risks associated with future pandemics. As part of transformative changes in consumer habits,Sustainable farming practices need reinforcement through informed policy-making.