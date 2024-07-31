Bill Maher Criticizes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Public Relationship

Bill Maher shared his thoughts on the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during the Club Random podcast.
Mather’s Opinion on Swift Wearing Kelce’s Jersey
Maher criticized Swift’s behavior at NFL games, saying:
I’m sure she’s a lovely person, but the whole thing with the football player. I just felt like 35 was a little old to be like, ‘My boyfriend’s a football player and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it!’ I mean, come on.
This comment was made in a discussion about pop star Swift and Chiefs tight end Kelce, emphasizing that wearing his jersey might seem a bit immature for someone of her age.
Welch Defends Swift’s Choices
Hailey Welch defended Swift, saying
Whatever makes her happy. If that’s what she wants to do and it makes her happy, it ain’t got nothin’ to do with me.
Maher’s Prediction About Their Relationship
Maher continued his critique by predicting the relationship’s doom:
He’s gonna dump her, though. You know that? With her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl, you know you’re gonna get dumped. You just don’t know when.
Swift Continues to Focus on Her Music
Taylor has remained unfazed by public opinions on her love life. She recently performed a live version of her 2010 song ‘Dear John’ for the first time in 11 years, highlighting her commitment to her music and re-recording efforts.
Swift elaborated:
‘I’m putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe any artist who has a desire to own their music should be able to.’
