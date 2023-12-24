Home
Big Brother Alumni Success Stories

Big Brother Alumni Success Stories

Big Brother Alumni Success Stories
Home
Big Brother Alumni Success Stories
Big Brother Alumni Success Stories

When the final credits roll on a season of Big Brother, the houseguests’ journeys are far from over. For some, the exposure serves as a stepping stone to remarkable achievements. Let’s explore the lives of select alumni who’ve turned their reality TV fame into diverse success stories.

Dan Gheesling Big Brother 10

Big Brother Alumni Success StoriesDan Gheesling emerged from Big Brother 10 not just as a winner, but as a master strategist. His gameplay was described as crafty and manipulative, a perception he’s since reflected on with a mix of pride and remorse. There are a lot of things I’m ashamed of, Dan admitted, acknowledging the ethical tightrope walked during his tenure in the house. Post-show, Dan parlayed his notoriety into a career as a motivational speaker and Twitch streamer, connecting with fans beyond the confines of the Big Brother house.

Dr Will Kirby Big Brother 2

Big Brother Alumni Success StoriesDr. Will Kirby, known for his win in Big Brother 2, has successfully transitioned from reality star to respected dermatologist. His expertise is sought after, not just in his practice but also on various television shows where he lends his insights. Will’s journey illustrates how reality TV fame can translate into professional credibility and success.

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd Big Brother 11

Big Brother Alumni Success StoriesThe romance that blossomed between Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd on Big Brother 11 captured hearts beyond the screen. Their alliance turned into a real-life partnership, leading to marriage and family. They’ve since ventured into media with their podcast, Togethermess, and Jeff co-hosts Daily Blast Live. Their story is a testament to the personal and professional opportunities that can arise from reality TV.

Evel Dick Donato Big Brother 8

Big Brother Alumni Success StoriesEvel Dick Donato’s win in Big Brother 8 was nothing short of infamous. Following his victory, Evel Dick has capitalized on his notoriety by delving into podcasting and making appearances on other reality shows. His online presence has garnered him a dedicated fan base eager to follow his endeavors.

Franke Grande Big Brother 16

Big Brother Alumni Success StoriesFrankie Grande’s stint on Big Brother 16 was just the beginning. With over a million followers on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, Frankie has become an influencer in his own right. He’s graced television screens as a judge on MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew and hosted the Oxygen reality show Worst. Post. Ever., showcasing his versatility in entertainment.

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

As you found this post useful...

Would you like to share this post on Social media?

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Jimmi Simpson
January 13, 2018
Eleazar Gomez: The Telenovela Star’s Rise and Fall
March 28, 2021
Vernon Adkison
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Vernon Adkison
October 8, 2019
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Garrett Powell
November 25, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alia Shawkat
March 21, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Charles Melton
April 13, 2021

About The Author

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.