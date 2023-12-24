Big Brother Alumni Success Stories

When the final credits roll on a season of Big Brother, the houseguests’ journeys are far from over. For some, the exposure serves as a stepping stone to remarkable achievements. Let’s explore the lives of select alumni who’ve turned their reality TV fame into diverse success stories.
Dan Gheesling Big Brother 10
Dan Gheesling emerged from Big Brother 10 not just as a winner, but as a master strategist. His gameplay was described as crafty and manipulative, a perception he’s since reflected on with a mix of pride and remorse.
There are a lot of things I’m ashamed of, Dan admitted, acknowledging the ethical tightrope walked during his tenure in the house. Post-show, Dan parlayed his notoriety into a career as a motivational speaker and Twitch streamer, connecting with fans beyond the confines of the Big Brother house.
Dr Will Kirby Big Brother 2
Dr. Will Kirby, known for his win in Big Brother 2, has successfully transitioned from reality star to respected dermatologist. His expertise is sought after, not just in his practice but also on various television shows where he lends his insights. Will’s journey illustrates how reality TV fame can translate into professional credibility and success.
Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd Big Brother 11
The romance that blossomed between Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd on Big Brother 11 captured hearts beyond the screen. Their alliance turned into a real-life partnership, leading to marriage and family. They’ve since ventured into media with their podcast, Togethermess, and Jeff co-hosts Daily Blast Live. Their story is a testament to the personal and professional opportunities that can arise from reality TV.
Evel Dick Donato Big Brother 8
Evel Dick Donato’s win in Big Brother 8 was nothing short of infamous. Following his victory, Evel Dick has capitalized on his notoriety by delving into podcasting and making appearances on other reality shows. His online presence has garnered him a dedicated fan base eager to follow his endeavors.
Franke Grande Big Brother 16
Frankie Grande’s stint on Big Brother 16 was just the beginning. With over a million followers on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, Frankie has become an influencer in his own right. He’s graced television screens as a judge on MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew and hosted the Oxygen reality show Worst. Post. Ever., showcasing his versatility in entertainment.
