Big Brother 26 Week 3 Cedric Hodges Takes Head of Household

Updated on: August 9, 2024
This week on Big Brother 26, Cedric Hodges emerged victorious as the new Head of Household. The outcome was unexpected as fans speculated about various possibilities leading up to the reveal.
Tucker’s Shocking Veto Decision
The drama kicked off when Tucker Des Lauriers won the Power of Veto and stunned the house by taking Angela Murray off the block instead of saving himself. This bold move immediately shifted dynamics within the house.
Cedric’s Strategic Backdoor Plan
Cedric Hodges had discussed with Tucker that removing Angela would be risky because they might not have the votes to eliminate Quinn Martin. Despite this, Tucker made his decision, leaving Cedric to choose Makensy Manbeck as the replacement nominee instead of Quinn.
Makensy Activating America’s Veto
The explosive meeting reached its peak when Makensy revealed her hidden Power of America’s Veto, which allowed her to remove herself from the block. As a result, America will vote for the replacement nominee who will compete against Tucker and Kenney Kelley in the BB AI arena.
Upcoming Twist and Voting Instructions
This week will see a unique twist where viewers get to vote for one nominee who will face off live on Thursday. Possible nominees include Quinn Martin, Brooklyn Rivera, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Chelsie Baham, Joseph Rodriguez, Kimo Apaka, Leah Peters, Rubina Bernabe, and T’Kor Clottey. Voting is open until 12 p.m. ET on Thursday. To cast your vote, visit CBS.com/BBvote.
Springing Surprises in the Veto Meeting
No matter how America’s vote turns out, this week’s strategically charged veto meeting has sent ripples through the house’s alliances. Tucker claimed Cedric didn’t instruct him to save himself with the veto, prompting friction between them. Subsequently, Cedric pledged to target Tucker for upcoming challenges.
Betrayal and Strategic Moves
The past seven days have been nothing but mess. While one player has been in and out as to whether he wanted to go out the door, another hatched a last-minute plan to completely blindside a power player.
The household was caught off-guard by Quinn’s remaining secret Deepfake HOH power reveal, which lets him control nominations covertly for a week. This revelation could motivate non-allied members to eliminate him the moment he is vulnerable.
Don’t miss out on watching Big Brother 26’s unfolding drama every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.
