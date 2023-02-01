Home
7 Things You Didn’t Know About Bianca Lawson’s Family

1 hour ago

Credit: @biancajasminelawson

What do Bianca Lawson and Beyonce have in common? Their names are linked regularly together, but fans don’t seem to realize how she and Beyonce are related. Technically, they are not related, but they are stepsisters. Lawson might not have quite the same name power that Beyonce does, but she’s created an impressive name for herself over her two-decade acting career. People want to know more about her because she’s so inherently private, and we have everything you need to know about Lawson’s family right here.

1. Bianca Lawson’s Father is Famous

She’s not the only famed actor in the family. Her own father is an actor, too. He’s Richard Lee Lawson, who is the famous Ryan in Poltergeist. He was married to Lawson’s mother, Denise Gordy, for approximately eleven years, during which they welcomed their daughter. Her mother is also an actress.

2. Her Father is a Plane Crash Survivor

The date was March 22, 1992. Richard Lawson was on a plane headed from LaGuardia in New York to Cleveland. Inclement weather that day prevented his plane from properly taking off. It attempted to make it into the air and didn’t, and the plane eventually crashed into Flushing Bay. USAir Flight 405 crashed into Flushing Bay with 51 people on board. Of the 51 people who were on the plane that day, 27 were killed. Richard Lawson was one of only 24 survivors.

Credit: @biancajasminelawson

3. Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles Knew One Another For a Long Time

The Lawsons were longtime family friends of the Knowles. Richard Lawson’s sister and Tina Knowles have been best friends for more than 30 years prior to their own relationship beginning. Tina Knowles, in case you recognize her name, is the mother of both Beyonce and Solange. She and her former husband, Beyonce’s father, divorced in 2011 after 31 years of marriage and two daughters. In 2013, Tina and Richard Lawson began dating, and they were eventually married in 2015.

4. Bianca Lawson’s Family Includes Beyonce and Solange

When their mother married Lawson’s father, these three young women became family. No one knows if they spend much time together, but we assume they don’t. They are all busy with their own careers, and family time is something that they might not get as much of as they’d like. They all have families of their own, too, so there’s that.

5. Bianca Lawson’s Mother is From a Famous Family

Her name is Denise Georgette Gordy, and she is a huge name in the music industry. Lawson’s uncle is Berry Gordy, who is the founder of Motown Records. Her family has always been very involved in the music industry, and that is why you might recognize her name.

6. Bianca Lawson’s Brother has a Very Famous Father

She’s the only biological child of her mother and father, but Lawson’s mother has a son, too. Her son is none other than Marvin Gaye III. Marvin Gaye was 26, and Denise Gordy was 16 when Marvin Gaye III was born. The story gets even stranger than this, too. Marvin Gaye was married to Denise’s Aunt Anna when Denise gave birth to Marvin Gaye III. Her aunt Anna was unable to get pregnant, so Denise agreed – at the age of 16 – to birth a child with her biological aunt’s husband.

Her aunt then adopted Marvin Gaye III following his birth, but he is biologically Denise Gordy’s son. She was 15 when she became pregnant, and there are many stories about how it happened. No one knows the truth, but Marvin Gaye did spend a lot of his life telling the world that his son was adopted even though he was not. It leads to many questions.

Credit: @biancajasminelawson

7. Bianca Lawson is Not Married

She’s very good at keeping her private life private. She doesn’t discuss it with anyone, so we are not even certain she’s single. We do know that she is unmarried, however. She’s never been married. She also has no children. Her life is spent focused on her career, and she does it well. Her acting career began in 1988 when she was only nine. She’s managed to go from a child star to a successful adult actress, which is not known for being a very easy feat in Hollywood. She keeps her life out of the press, doesn’t cause any drama, and is not one to spend her time focused on anything outside her own life. She’s good at it, too.

