Beverly Hills Cop Axel F Image — Joseph Gordon-Levitt Portrays a Tough Detective

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Shines as a Newcomer in the Beverly Hills Cop Franchise
Stepping into the iconic world of Beverly Hills Cop, Joseph Gordon-Levitt brings a fresh yet tough demeanor to his role as a detective alongside Eddie Murphy’s celebrated character Axel Foley. The latest installment, directed by Mark Molloy, marks a continuation of the blend of action and comedy that the series is known for. With the movie’s expected release on Netflix in summer 2024, fans are eager to see how this new dynamic will play out on the silver screen.
The Chemistry Between Co-stars: A Closer Look
In Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the chemistry between Eddie Murphy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt has proven to be one of the film’s highlights. As described by Gordon-Levitt, working with Murphy was an enriching experience.
Eddie is a legend. He’s an original. And I was nervous that first day working with him, but he made me feel like we’re old pals right away. This bond apparently paved the way for memorable onsite improvisations, especially during scenes confined within cars where the duo had extensive dialogues about music and more. Gordon-Levitt recounted,
The first time we really started improvising together was in a car. And shooting car scenes, you can’t get out for big chunks of time,” says Gordon-Levitt. “On that first day, waiting for the rig to reposition, we started talking about the song ‘Let The Good Times Roll’.
New and Returning Faces
Judging from director Mark Molloy’s past interviews, it seems he has succeeded in creating an environment conducive to improvisation while respecting the existing script structure—a technique admired by other icons like Bruce Willis.
I’ve been lucky enough to work with both Eddie Murphy and people like Bruce Willis, who are icons. They’re great improvisers but they also handle themselves so beautifully and elegantly within the structure of a script. I think that’s what you get from that kind of experience, stated Gordon-Levitt about his recent projects.