5 Most Exciting Video Games Coming Out in 2024

2024 has seen a steady stream of new games entering the market, and we’ve compiled a list of the most anticipated ones you can rely on to have a blast with this year. Developers are constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming. More releases also mean more doors for groundbreaking ideas to materialize. Gamers have their own definition of what makes a perfect game, something they could indulge in for hours on end. With a surge in game releases this year, there’s now an extensive variety of options to satisfy different tastes, or even the chance to figure out what defines a perfect game for them.
Even though there’s a new flood of titles coming out each year, old ones are still fondly remembered and sought after. But new games also give momentum to older titles to become more accessible through discounts, re-releases, or backward compatibility. Some of the flourishing releases this year include Rise of the Ronin, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Helldivers 2, Warzone Mobile, and such. Continue reading for a closer look at the latest and greatest games to come.
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Expect Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 to be released on May 21, 2024. It will be playable on Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms. The gap between the debut of the initial installment and the highly awaited arrival of Hellblade 2 is 7 years. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is commended for how well it portrays mental health, given that it’s such a sensitive subject and most other games usually mishandle it. The developers collaborated with neuroscientists to depict mental health issues accurately and respectfully.
The game narrates the story of a Celtic warrior named Senua. She ventured through a blend of Norse mythology and Celtic traditions to save the soul of her deceased lover. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will pick up from where the original installment left off. The sequel will not only expand on the themes and events of the first game but also dig deeper into Senua’s character. Hellblade 2 also assures a next-gen experience while retaining its atmospheric and narrative-driven elements.
Black Myth: Wukong
The anxiously awaited release of Black Myth: Wukong is expected to drop on August 20, 2024. It will be playable on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Journey to the West has been turned into any possible adaptation, such as TV series, movies, stage shows, and even video games. Black Myth: Wukong was first unveiled in 2020, and it certainly turns heads. Sun Wukong’s myth is deeply entrenched in Chinese folklore and has crossed cultural boundaries to achieve global recognition.
True to its title, Black Myth: Wukong mostly revolves around the iconic character of Wukong. Playing as the Monkey King, you’ll embark on an odyssey to search for ancient wisdom and secure sacred scriptures. Along the way, you’ll encounter mythical creatures and confront daunting foes. The narrative weaves together fantasy, adventure, and allegory that take significant inspiration from both Buddhist mythology and Chinese folklore.
We haven’t seen the rest of the plot twists yet, but judging from the trailer, it hints at a darker approach to the traditional story. One thing that’s for certain is that Game Science is working to carve out its place alongside genre giants, despite facing stiff competition. It could even become a dark horse in 2024 if it lives up to expectations.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is scheduled for release on September 5, 2024. It will be exclusively playable on PC and Xbox Series X platforms. The time elapsed between the third installment of the series and the pending release of its sequel this year is almost 15 years. The gaming landscape has changed drastically since 2009. Novel genres have appeared, gaming platforms have advanced, and player expectations have gone through the roof. Developers may have taken over a decade to modernize the game while preserving its core identity.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat is the third installment in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series. The Call of Pripyat follows Agent Alexander Degtyarev, a Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) operative investigating the mysterious crash of five military helicopters in the Exclusion Zone. The series is inspired by the historical backdrop of the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. The setting was established after the nuclear accident to restrict access to the contaminated area surrounding the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
The Heart of Chernobyl will follow the story of a lone ranger named Skif navigating the deadly and radioactive landscape within the nuclear power plant zone. You’ll then encounter rival factions, mutated creatures, and the lasting impact of a catastrophic event. Your core objective is to survive the dangers of the zone, all the while revealing the truth behind the disaster that spawned it.
Star Wars Outlaws
Star Wars Outlaws is slated for release in 2024, but the specific date is not yet finalized. It will be playable on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Star Wars has had a significant cultural impact since its inception and continues to do so today because of its timeless appeal. After Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was well-received by critics, Star Wars Outlaws is piquing curiosity about what it could bring to the table.
The central focus of the game’s narrative is the exploits of Kay Vess, a wily and ingenious protagonist. Nix, who hails from the secretive Merqaal crew, is also on board and teaming up with Kay. Gamers traverse vibrant urban landscapes, isolated outposts, wilderness areas, and so on. Therefore, the core of the experience will be about pulling off high-stress heists and making daring escapes. As you go on, you’ll learn more about Kay’s past and what drives her forward.
Avowed
Avowed is confirmed to debut in a 2024 release, though the exact date is still undisclosed. It will be playable on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Avowed was introduced to the public at Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase event in July 2020. The game is based in Eora, the same world as the Pillars of Eternity series. The narrative revolves around the envoy dispatched by the Aedyr Empire to investigate rumors of a plague in the remote Living Lands.
Tensions are escalating between the empire and the local inhabitants. That said, you'll venture into a narrative filled with political intrigue, moral dilemmas, and the aftermath of colonialism. Other than the protagonist, who can only be human or elf unlike creatures from Eora, you'll be in control of the rest. You can decide on your character's personality, appearance, and philosophy. There are no rigid character classes, so you can customize your abilities and play style as you roam through the intrigues of the Living Lands. All things considered, what is hinted at in the trailer is enough of a glimpse to envision what the game has in the works.