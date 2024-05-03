Best Picks for Netflix Viewing This Weekend May 3-5

Exploring New and Exciting Titles on Netflix This Weekend
As the weekend approaches, the plethora of new and intriguing content available on Netflix can make choosing a show or movie an overwhelming endeavor. Below is a curated list to guide your viewing choices, spotlighting not only standout series returns but also some fresh film debuts.
Diving Into the World of Cereals and Comedy with Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted
The highly anticipated directorial debut from Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, is set to tickle your funny bone this Friday, May 3rd. Starring a star-studded cast including Jerry Seinfeld as Bob Cabana, the film humorously explores the cutthroat competition between cereal giants in 1963. This quirky comedy brings together talents like Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, and Hugh Grant, ensuring a laughter-filled evening.
Adventures in Ancestry: Secrets of the Neanderthals
For those fascinated by history and science, Secrets of the Neanderthals, a captivating documentary shedding light on our ancient relatives, is now streaming. It delves into how a new analysis of ancient genomes enhances our understanding of Neanderthal DNA present in modern European and Asian populations, which holds significant medical relevance today.
Laughing Along with John Mulaney’s Latest Special
Catch John Mulaney in his recently released comedy special John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.. Filmed at Boston’s Symphony Hall in February 2023 and featuring music from David Byrne, this special promises to deliver Mulaney’s signature blend of humor and insight.
Navigating Dark History in The Tattooist of Auschwitz
This harrowing series depicts the true story of Lale Sokolov, a Jewish prisoner forced to tattoo identification numbers on his fellow captives during WWII. Throughout his ordeal inside Auschwitz, Lale vows
I must survive however I can and one day walk away a free man., a statement that echoes the resilience found in the depths of human tragedy.
A Lighter Weekend With Hacks Season 3
The Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks returns for its third season starring Jean Smart. Continuing the tumultuous journey of Deborah Vance and her writer Ava, this season introduces a slew of new characters including appearances by Helen Hunt and Christina Hendricks among others,