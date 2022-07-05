Best of 2021: Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’

When it hit theaters last December, Steven Spielberg’s hotly anticipated remake of West Side Story, like In the Heights before it, came and went with a wet thud. Maybe it was the ongoing pandemic, which we were finally, stutteringly coming out of. Maybe it was that audiences had gotten used to seeing the latest movies from the comfort of their homes over the preceding year (in some cases, day-and-date with the films’ theatrical releases), which didn’t leave much incentive for slowly emerging audiences to take a chance on the film in theaters. Or maybe a remake of a sixty-year-old musical – even one made from our greatest living director, authentically cast by an exciting new roster of emerging talent – was just too out of step with the current zeitgeist to make its money back at the box office. Despite rave reviews from critics (and those few who audience members who actually stepped out to watch it themselves), it made back a mere fraction of its budget and slunk out of theaters without much of a fuss.
Later, when the movie finally hit HBO Max and Disney+, and people were able to stream it right into their living rooms, the movie took off like wildfire on social media. Guillermo del Toro himself took to Twitter breaking down the dance sequence at the gym and the expert technicality with which Spielberg realized the “baffling, virtuoso” and tightly choreographed sequences. It rode that late wave of discovery to a well-earned 7 Academy Award nominations (and one win), mostly, deservedly, in the technical categories (e.g., Cinematography, Production Design and Sound).
But while there is so, so, so much to love about that movie, it’s hardly my favorite musical from last year, live action (In the Heights) or otherwise (Encanto). For my money, it’s not even the most technically impressive scene from a movie last year. Although it garnered even less attention than Spielberg’s bittersweet homage to 1950s New York, Edgar Wright’s love letter to 1960s London, Last Night in Soho, is a clockwork-precise piece of precision engineering. It is an ephemeral, time-and-genre-bending dreamscape that recalls the technicolor masterpieces that inspired Wright (movies like Beat Girl, Blood and Black Lace and Black Narcissus).
Last Night in Soho follows ingenue dressmaker Eloise Turner (Thomasin McKenzie) as she travels from her secluded Cornwall home – where she was raised by her grandmother after her mother’s death – to her dream school in the beating heart of London. Although she struggles to fit in with her classmates at the London College of Fashion, she retreats every night to the London of her dreams: the 1960s epicenter of global style and fashion. Appearing to us as a mere reflection in the endlessly mirrored avenues of clubs, back alleys and bars, she follows the effervescent Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her slickly styled beau Jack (Matt Smith). However, her dreams darken to nightmares as her nightly forays increasingly intrude on her daily life, and she learns that something rotten is moldering still in the modern day.
Although it suffers from some truly radical tonal shifts and centering a contemporary narrative that can’t help but pale when paralleled with its scintillating sixties setting, Wright’s sterling technicality and visionary style elevate the twinned stories to be more than just another pair of pulse-raising thrillers. Those dream sequences in particular are a maddeningly beautiful dance of dazzling, expertly timed choreography: one that rushes along so seamlessly and so impossibly that you wonder if you only ever imaged the thing in the first place.
One sequence in particular is more than a match for anything Spielberg accomplishes in West Side Story’s school gym. In one of London’s ritziest night spots, Jack invites Sandie to dance with him as a sort of audition for her own nightly act. Although they leave Eloise gawking from the other side of the mirrors that line the club’s perimeter, the tracking gaze of the camera begins to seamlessly twirl around our spinning dancers. And with every pass on the dance floor, Sandie disappears, only to be replaced by Eloise in Jack’s outstretched arms, herself replaced by Eloise a mere turn later. For over two minutes, this dizzying display on the dance floor alternates between our two leads again and again, until you can no longer tell where one woman ends and the other begins.
You see, it’s not just the technical sorcery with which the scene is shot (although I am still wracking my brains as to how they could pull off these dancing shifts with everything else about the scene setting and fellow dancers remaining entirely untouched). Spielberg managed that trick handily enough in his own movie. No, the real trick here is how the dance, in all of its mechanical wizardry, contextualizes each of the three dancers. We have Jack, casually stalking Sandie from a distance before pouncing into the dancefloor frenzy; uncaringly pitching his cigarette toward the camera, keeping hold of his drink as he frees up his other hand, looming over Sandie as he dips her beneath him, promising her a professional start at a little place of his own before breaking off to get her a drink. But we also get Sandie and Eloise’s temporal ballet, constantly dissolving in and out of the scene, swapping partners with vertiginous regularity: intrinsically linking the two characters together until they are one and the same person – each nothing more than a refraction of the others’ life. It establishes a clear power hierarchy between the three parties: Jack condescending from the top, Sandie looking up from the middle and Eloise inserting herself as much as she dares from her voyeuristic stoop at the bottom. It is a magnificent piece of character work, told with economic precision and furious showmanship, in one of the year’s most stunning stretches of celluloid.
To be sure, this is only the start of the story that Edgar Wright is telling in Last Night in Soho. After so much preamble about Eloise’s move to London (and then her retreat into past, this is our introduction to everything that’s to come over the remaining 90-odds minutes of runtime. It shifts just as easily between timelines and genres as it does between partners in a dance, and the result is nothing short of magnificent: something in tune with Bi Gan’s mesmeric Long Day’s Journey into Night (2018) than a jazzy show of Sondheim tunes. And while the payoff isn’t quite as elegant as one would hope from the peerless craftsmanship that went into realizing it, the result is nevertheless a disarming display of how the present invariably reflects on the events of the past, the ways in which we are bound to those that came before us and the ways in which violence echoes endlessly through across time, whether we intend them to or not.