6 Best Dystopian TV Shows to Watch Right Now

There’s something oddly fascinating about dystopian TV shows. About exploring alternate worlds where the rules are twisted and everything we know is turned upside down. Dystopian fiction hits the perfect spot, mixing gritty, often unsettling stories with a not-so-subtle reflection of our own world. It’s like holding a mirror up to society, warning us about what could go wrong if we’re not careful. That’s the beauty (and terror) of dystopian stories.
So, buckle up and get ready to binge! In this article, we’re listing down the six best dystopian TV shows to watch right now. We’ve handpicked stories that are the most relevant in today’s day and age and may even come to pass in the not-so-distant future.
1. The Handmaid’s Tale
The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a post-civil war America facing environmental disasters and a plunging birth rate. In this world, a totalitarian, fundamentalist government subjects fertile women, called Handmaids, to child-bearing slavery. And here’s the scary part: the future in the show doesn’t seem too far from what could happen in real life. Our global birth rate has been dropping since the 1950s. Some countries like Taiwan are even spending billions trying to get people to have more kids, but it’s not working. Couple that with America’s growing political polarization, and the line between fiction and reality starts to blur. The Handmaid’s Tale feels terrifyingly close to home.
The show is also chock-full of misery, and it’s a very brutal watch at points. It’s not just the physical torture to the characters but also the mental strain on you, the viewer. The physical stuff is cruel and unrelenting, and it will definitely stick with you. The showrunners manage to create a very realistic world, and it is soul-crushing to watch these characters live under those conditions, which is why it’s our #1 pick for this list.
Watch The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu
2. Westworld
Set in the 2050s, the show is centered around a futuristic theme park, Westworld, which is populated by human-like robots called Hosts. They’re programmed to do whatever the guests want, whether it’s a noble adventure or something a bit more… depraved. The park’s creators come up with all sorts of wild stories for the Hosts to act out, but their memories get wiped clean after each one. However, things start to go awry when some of the robots start remembering their past lives and realize they’re basically being used as playthings.
Simply put, Westworld is the single most horrific, unethical, and morally bankrupt act in all of human history. They invent a new type of intelligent life solely to be killed, tortured, and violated over and over and over again for the pleasure of humans. Plus, with the exponential rise of AI that can cater to every prompt and the breakneck pace at which AR and VR tech are evolving, the premise of the show hits even harder. The Apple Vision Pros. The Metaverse. Sora. It’s all coming true, and the future depicted in Westworld doesn’t seem too far-fetched from the reality we’re living in now.
3. The Man in the High Castle
The Man in the High Castle explores an alternate version of history where the Axis powers won World War II, leading to the United States being divided into three parts — an area controlled by the Japanese, an area controlled by the Nazis, and a buffer zone between the two. However, a glimmer of hope arises when mysterious films start turning up showing the existence of another world, a different future altogether. If you’re into mind-bending sci-fi stuff like parallel universes and alternate realities, this show is right up your alley.
Watch The Man in the High Castle on Prime Video
4. The 100
The 100 is set in the aftermath of a nuclear war that rendered the Earth unlivable, so whatever was left of humanity fled into space. After 97 years of living in space, the bigwigs up there decide to send 100 juvenile prisoners down to Earth to test if the planet is habitable and to repopulate it. Once they arrive, they quickly set a “no law” system of government. And from then on, it’s a free-for-all survival story. To describe it best, imagine if Lost and Hunger Games had a baby, and you’ve got The 100.
5. 3%
3% takes place in a world divided into two sides, one abundant, the other scarce. Every year, there’s a selection process, but only 20-year-olds can try, and out of thousands, only 3% make the cut to the utopian side. The show is in Portuguese though, so you’ll have to watch it with subtitles or suffer through the English dub (far worse). But trust us, if you’re into epic battle royale stories like The Hunger Games and The Maze Runner, you should definitely give 3% a try.
6. Snowpiercer
Based on Bong Joon-Ho’s film of the same name, Snowpiercer takes place seven years after the world’s turned into a frozen wasteland. Now, all that’s left of humanity is crammed onto a giant train that keeps circling the globe. The train is divided into classes, with the wealthy living in luxury at the front, the workers in second and third class, and the poor at the very tail end. It’s a brutal story of social divide, oppression, and rebellion, but told in the most sensationally entertaining way possible. Plus, with the final season coming in 2025, there’s no better time to jump on board the Snowpiercer hype train. Also, check out the Chris Evans movie of the same name.