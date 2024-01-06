Best 8 Comedies To Watch While Waiting For ‘Young Sheldon’s Return

As fans eagerly await the return of ‘Young Sheldon’, the void left by the hiatus can feel as vast as the Texas plains the show is set in. But fret not, for laughter is a remedy that’s always within reach. In this spirit, I’ve gathered a selection of comedy TV shows that share a kinship with our beloved Sheldon Cooper’s world, in humor, heart, or just plain familial chaos. So settle in and let’s explore some series that might just tickle your funny bone while we count down the days until ‘Young Sheldon’ graces our screens once more.
The Big Bang Theory
Where better to start than with ‘The Big Bang Theory’, the intellectual ancestor of ‘Young Sheldon’? The show was a cultural phenomenon, running from 2007-2019, and its humor and character dynamics set the stage for young Sheldon’s solo adventures.
When I initially heard that CBS was coming out with a prequel series about Sheldon Cooper, the main character of The Big Bang Theory, I was not particularly interested, admits one viewer. Yet, it became a gateway for many to enter Sheldon’s world.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ offers a smorgasbord of laughs with its ensemble cast and clever writing. It’s been praised for its consistency and heartwarming character dynamics.
There’s almost never a false character moment, and viewers can’t help but become attached to the lovable squad at the 99th precinct.
The Goldbergs
Nostalgia reigns supreme in ‘The Goldbergs’, where 1980s pop culture is as much a character as any member of the Goldberg family. With tributes to iconic musicals and a setting that mirrors ‘Young Sheldon’s late 1980s and early 1990s timeframe, it’s a delightful romp through past decades.
People often assume the craziest, broadest moments on The Goldbergs are pure fiction, but in most cases, it’s not, which adds to its charm.
Parks and Recreation
If you’re fond of mockumentary style and endearing characters, look no further than ‘Parks and Recreation’. Set in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, it follows Leslie Knope’s tireless efforts to beautify her beloved town. Amy Poehler brings Leslie to life with an infectious enthusiasm that makes you root for her every step of the way.
Kims Convenience
In ‘Kim’s Convenience’, we delve into the lives of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store in Toronto. It’s a heartfelt comedy that explores family relationships amidst cultural challenges.
Not only did I laugh harder at this series than I believe I have at any show in quite some time, but I became heavily invested emotionally in the characters in the Kim family, reflects one viewer on their connection to the show.
Community
For those who appreciate meta-humor and pop culture references, ‘Community’ is an essential watch. This show takes stereotypes and tropes to new heights while maintaining an inclusive atmosphere where
this is a type of humor where everybody is comfortable to laugh at themselves. The result is a unique blend of comedy that resonates with movie lovers and fans of innovative sitcoms alike.
Superstore
‘Superstore’ turns the everyday life of retail employees into comedic gold. With an ensemble cast that brings authenticity to each episode, it’s been hailed as one of television’s hidden gems. The dedication of its actors ensures that every scene is imbued with humor and relatability, making it resonate with anyone who has ever worked in customer service.
Modern Family
Last but not least, ‘Modern Family’ has redefined family comedy with its diverse cast and myriad storylines that reflect modern life’s complexities. It has been making audiences laugh while touching their hearts for over a decade now, proving that humor can be found in every corner of our lives. The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan may be bidding farewell soon, but they leave behind a legacy of joy and laughter.
