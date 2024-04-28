Ben Stiller Reflects on the Disappointment of Zoolander 2

Home
Ben Stiller Reflects on the Critical Backlash to Zoolander 2

Ben Stiller, known for his comedic genius, faced a profound professional setback with Zoolander 2. Despite his high hopes for the sequel to the beloved Zoolander, the film was met with critical scorn and disappointing box office returns. In a revealing conversation on David Duchovny’s podcast, Fail Better, Stiller expressed his astonishment at the negative reception, stating, I thought everybody wanted this.

The 2016 release failed to replicate the success of its predecessor, garnering a mere 22% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earning only $28.8 million domestically against its $50 million budget. Critics like Ann Hornaday described the screenplay as lazily written, exacerbating Stiller’s dismay.

The Painful Aftermath and Personal Reflection

Stiller shared that the film’s failure triggered a significant period of self-doubt. He recounted, It really freaked me out because I was like, ‘I didn’t know was that bad?’ What scared me the most on that one was I’m losing what I think what’s funny, the questioning yourself … on Zoolander 2, it was definitely blindsiding to me. And it definitely affected me for a long time. This introspection marked a pivotal moment in his career, steering him away from immediate comedic pursuits and towards more diverse directorial projects.

Steering Towards New Horizons in Directing

The painful experience with Zoolander 2 inadvertently cleared a path for Stiller to explore different facets of filmmaking. Eschewing the temptation to jump back into another comedic sequence or an immediate sequel, Stiller found solace and creativity in directing. His subsequent projects included the critically acclaimed mini-series Escape From Dannemora and the innovative Severance, showcasing his versatility and depth as a director beyond comedic borders.

A Lesson in Resilience and Adaptation

The story of Ben Stiller’s turnaround forms a compelling narrative of resilience. Transforming one’s approach after facing industrial rejection is no small feat. Duchovny’s podcast, which discusses failures affecting both personal and professional realms, offered Stiller a platform to articulate his journey from dismay to diversification in his career. This experience has been both humbling and transformative for him, reshaping not only his career choices but also his personal growth as an artist.

