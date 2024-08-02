Belisa Balaban and Tiffany Faigus Depart as Disney Merges ABC and Hulu Unscripted Teams

In a significant move, Disney has announced the merger of its unscripted programming teams at ABC Entertainment and Hulu. This decision, executed by Rob Mills, Executive Vice President of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, will streamline operations but also result in notable departures.

Belisa Balaban’s Departure Amid Team Merge

Among those leaving is Belisa Balaban, who has been a significant figure in the industry. Her work on projects such as HITRECORD ON TV, executive-produced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, highlights her talent and influence. The shift comes as Disney implements its second wave of layoffs, estimated to impact around 4,000 jobs by completion.

Tiffany Faigus Also Exits

Tiffany Faigus, who served as Senior Vice President of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment at ABC and Walt Disney Television, has also left the company. Her departure underscores the broader changes within Disney’s restructuring efforts. Faigus was known for her role in production schemes like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Unscripted Team Consolidation Evolving the Entertainment Landscape

Continuing on the realignment, a note emphasized that notifications regarding job cuts would persist over the following days, stressing senior leadership teams have been dedicated to defining the company’s future organization.

Impact on Good Morning America and Other Shows

The changes are reaching shows such as Good Morning America. The team is experiencing budget cuts resulting in layoffs mainly affecting behind-the-scenes staff such as bookers and producers, rather than high-profile hosts like Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, or George Stephanopoulos.

Disney’s Broader Layoff Strategy

This merger and the consequential exits are part of a larger strategic realignment within Disney. Earlier rounds also affected various sections including the metaverse strategies unit and parts of its Beijing office. ESPN is similarly undergoing reductions which initially target off-camera employees.

