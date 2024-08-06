Bachelorette Star Andi Dorfman and Husband Blaine Hart Expecting First Child

Andi Dorfman and her husband Blaine Hart are gearing up to welcome their first child. The former Bachelorette star announced the happy news on Instagram this past Sunday, proudly displaying her baby bump along with sonogram pictures. Andi captioned one of the photos, “
Future Mom + Dad!!!! To say we are over the moon is an understatement! Baby Hart coming later this year.”
Blaine Hart, who was seen embracing Andi and kissing her forehead in the photo, married Dorfman just over a year ago in Italy. The couple’s romance has captivated their followers, gathering heartfelt reactions like
Omg!!! This is the best news ever!!!!!! from The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kim Zolciak-Biermann.
Blaine’s Eagerness for Parenthood
The couple has been transparent about their desire to start a family. Back in a November 2022 Instagram Q&A, Blaine openly expressed his excitement, stating they wanted kids “yesterday.” Andi has also been proactive with regard to family planning; she talked about freezing her eggs before turning 30,
I have zero regrets about freezing my eggs, she said, adding that it helped alleviate any pressure.
An Illustrious Wedding in Sorrento
The duo exchanged vows during an exquisite ceremony along Italy’s Amalfi Coast in June 2023. The scenic oceanfront backdrop heightened the couple’s magical day, witnessed by friends and family. Their reception at the Excelsior Vittoria hotel featured a sunset cruise and a delectable feast including lobster, fresh pasta, and homemade gelato.
A Love Reunited After Years
Dorfman and Hart’s relationship roots trace back over a decade; they first met at a party while in college but reconnected much later under whimsical circumstances. Blaine DM-ed Andi while both were in Italy, offering to take her out for drinks. Their rekindled connection quickly blossomed into romance, leading to their surprise engagement announced in March 2022.
Their joyous news of expanding their family has been met with widespread enthusiasm from many Bachelor Nation alumni. Fellow stars like Emily Maynard Johnson commented,
So beyond excited for you!!! You’re going to be the best mommy and I’m just so happy for you guys!!, while Tayshia Adams added,
The best BEST news!!!! You were made for this!! Can’t wait to meet you, Baby Hart!!.
