Bachelor Star Hailey Merkt Passes at 31 After Battling Leukemia

Bachelor alum Hailey Merkt has passed away at the age of 31 after a valiant battle with leukemia. Her passing was confirmed in a heartfelt Instagram post on her personal account, which stated that she died on July 26.
The post began by saying,
It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life. Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets.
The message further praised her as
anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment. It continued,
Hailey embraced life with an unmatched zest; her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives.
A GoFundMe page was established to support her family, raising over $111,000 Canadian dollars until today.
Connections on The Bachelor
Hailey was introduced to fans during Season 21 of The Bachelor, competing for Nick Viall’s heart. She was unfortunately sent home during the second week of the competition. Despite her brief time on the show, Hailey made a substantial impact on her fellow contestants.
She shared openly about her leukemia battle on social media. In April, Hailey joyfully announced being leukemia-free. However, just three months later, things deteriorated rapidly.
An update on her GoFundMe page revealed that after a bone marrow transplant, she was told she had nine months cancer-free, but tragically only had six weeks before leukemia returned aggressively. Her first reaction upon hearing the news was recorded as saying she could not bear causing pain for those she loved.
Remembering Hailey
Diverse contestants from The Bachelor have taken to social media to share their memories and condolences.
Danielle Maltby reminisced,
I count myself so lucky to know your laugh and grateful to have met and loved the realest, warmest, most beautiful soul in the weirdest of places. Forever grateful for your friendship there and in the real world…. What a force my girl, rest easy. So much love to all your people.
Raven Gates also expressed sorrow and remembrance:
Oh my gosh!!! I’m so so sad to hear this. I was so hoping for her recovery. Rest easy, Hailey. You’ll never be forgotten.
Besides these emotional tributes from friends and loved ones, many highlighted how Merkt embraced life fearlessly and remained positive even through adversity. Survived by her mother Michele Merkt and siblings Jenny and Kyle, Hailey’s memory will live on through the love she shared and the spirits she uplifted.
