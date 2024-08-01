Bachelor Alum Hailey Merkt Passes Away at 31 After Brave Battle with Leukemia

The reality TV world mourns the loss of Hailey Merkt, a former contestant on The Bachelor, who has passed away at the age of 31. The sad news was shared through her family’s statement on Instagram.
With ‘broken hearts,’ they explain how the 31-year-old Bachelor alum faced her cancer journey with ‘unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness.’
Remembering Hailey’s Bachelor Journey
Hailey Merkt made her mark on the viewers during Season 21 of The Bachelor, vying for Nick Viall‘s affection. Her presence was not just about her time on stage, but the connections she built off-screen.
One of my favorite scenes. Nick Viall and I on stage wearing uncomfortable clothing at Second City. What a guy, what a guy. Hailey once reflected on their time together.
This sentiment was echoed by Viall himself:
We talked for probably two hours after we filmed together. You were absolutely the sweetest person, had some of the best one-liners I’ve ever heard, and I’ll forever cherish your glare…
A Brave Battle with Illness
Hailey’s passing on July 26 marked the end of a courageous battle against leukemia. Just a few months prior, she had updated her community through GoFundMe with the hopeful news that she was “cancer free.” Her strength and determination were inspiring to many.
An Outpouring of Tributes
The announcement sparked an outpouring of love from her fellow contestants and wider Bachelor nation. Danielle Maltby, who also competed for Viall’s heart, expressed deep sorrow and cherished memories:
I count myself so lucky to know your laugh and grateful to have met and loved the realest, warmest, most beautiful soul in the weirdest of places ?forever grateful for your friendship there and in the real world… What a force my girl, rest easy ?? so much love to all your people,
Another contestant from the same season, Raven Gates, shared her heartfelt message:
Oh my gosh!!! I’m so so sad to hear this ? I was so hoping for her recovery. Rest easy, Hailey ? you’ll never be forgotten.
Cherished by All Who Knew Her
Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets,” said Dominique Alexis.
The legacy she leaves behind is one of laughter, love, and a vibrant spirit that touched countless lives. Danielle Maltby profoundly stated:
Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts.
Follow Us