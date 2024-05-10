Baby Reindeer Dominates Netflix Weekly Rankings in Week 3 for April 22-28

Rising Above the Competition: Baby Reindeer’s Continued Success
The Netflix scene has witnessed something phenomenal with Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer, a true word-of-mouth hit growing in viewership week on week. Starting with a substantial 2.6 million views in its first week, it outperformed numerous series which succumbed to early cancellation.
In its opening week, Baby Reindeer already exhibited promise by eclipsing both Glamorous and Freeridge. Its ascent didn’t stop there; by the second week, the series climbed to the top position gathering 13 million views, outstripping My Life with the Walter Boys, which also had secured a second season.
Week Three Marks a Historic Surge in Viewership
By week three, the series almost doubled its previous week’s view count, hitting a staggering 22 million. This makes it one of Netflix’s top-performers since the previous year, only falling short of Fool Me Once. Surprisingly, Baby Reindeer achieved this success without relying on an existing intellectual property or major stars, further underscoring Netflix audiences’ appetite for original storytelling.
Much to the dismay of other productions like Dead Boy Detectives, Baby Reindeer dramatically overshadowed its competition. With just 3.1 million views in its debut week, Dead Boy Detectives paled significantly when compared to Baby Reindeer’s success, marking it as potentially facing cancellation unless renewed behind closed doors.
The Underwhelming Performance of Rebel Moon Part Two
Meanwhile, the $166 million invested into Zach Snyder’s Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver brought back a lukewarm 21 million views in its debut week. Although significant, this was dwarfed by hits like Irish Wish and Millie Bobby Brown’s Damsel, indicating a somewhat disappointing return on investment.
In conclusion, as we witness a trailing number of views for other projects, it’s evident that compelling narratives like those found in Baby Reindeer are redefining success on Netflix. With authentic storytelling at its helm, Richard Gadd’s creation not only captivates but seems to set a new benchmark in viewer engagement.