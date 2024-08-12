Avatar-Themed Experience Coming Soon to Disney California Adventure

The west coast is about to experience the world of James Cameron’s “Avatar.” A new land, themed around two of the three most successful movies of all time, is heading for Disney California Adventure.
Josh D’Amaro, head of Disney Experiences, made the announcement at D23, revealing an innovative new attraction inspired by the second movie and upcoming films. Speaking on the occasion, Imagineer Ali Rubinstein said,
We are taking our guests to a whole new location on Pandora. As you know, our land in Florida is set in a rainforest amongst the floating mountains, which feels like we’re stepping into the first ‘Avatar’ film. For our new destination, we are inspired by the second movie and the upcoming ‘Fire and Ash’ and future ‘Avatar’ films. It will be at a scale and at a level that is worthy of these epic stories. An innovative new attraction will bring all the action, all the excitement of ‘Avatar’ in a new and thrilling way.
A New Adventure Awaits
The new land promises to be a departure from Florida’s Animal Kingdom, which opened its Pandora-themed area in 2017. Located within Disney’s Animal Kingdom park, Pandora features exotic plants that glow with bioluminescence each night and several attractions including “Flight of Passage,” an augmented flight simulation that launches guests on an exhilarating experience on a winged mountain banshee, and “The Navi River Journey,” a boat ride along a glowing river.
Conceptual Renderings Unveiled
D’Amaro hinted at what guests can expect from the unique new environment. According to Josh D’Amaro,
Avatar is the latest example of how we are looking to create new and innovative ways to bring our powerful stories to life.
Future Plans for Avatar Sequels
As Disney announced release dates for future Avatar sequels—with ‘Avatar 3’ set for December 17, 2028, ‘Avatar 4’ on December 20, 2030, and ‘Avatar 5’ scheduled for December 19, 2032—there’s excitement about how these new stories will shape the Disneyland experience. Jon Landau confirmed that each sequel will introduce new Na’vi characters, ensuring fresh content remains relevant.
Innovative Experience Awaits Guests
This expansion marks another step in Disney’s efforts to keep their parks updated with exciting new experiences. As Imagineers continue to bring these worlds to life in physical environments, Diego Parras emphasized their goal:
As Imagineers, our goal is to take those great stories that you see up on the silver screen and create them into physical environments.
