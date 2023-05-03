Austin Butler, who shot to new fame with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is now joining the cast of Dune: Part Two. The actor has been confirmed to play a major role in the upcoming sequel, which is expected to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year, alongside other big names such as Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Oscar Isaac.
In terms of box office success, Dune: Part One performed well, grossing over $400 million worldwide. Director Villeneuve’s direction was also highly praised, with many critics noting his skill in creating a visually stunning and emotionally resonant film. This was especially impressive given the challenges faced by the film industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film’s success at the box office has also paved the way for the upcoming sequel, Dune: Part Two.
Who Is Austin Butler Playing In Dune: Part Two
Austin Butler will be portraying the lethal Harkonnen prince Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two, a character previously played by Sting in the 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel. Director Denis Villeneuve has described (via Vanity Fair) Butler’s portrayal as a cross between a psychotic, sociopath serial killer and Mick Jagger, highlighting the complex and dangerous nature of the character. Feyd-Rautha is a lean and coiled presence, in stark contrast to his corpulent uncle, the Harkonnen family ruler known as the Baron, played by Stellan Skarsgård. The Baron survives an attempt on his life in the previous movie, and is now more deadly and ready to expand his clan’s dynasty.
What We Know About Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen From The Books
Feyd-Rautha Rabban Harkonnen is a central character in Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel Dune, its 1984 film adaptation, and its 2000 miniseries adaptation. His uncle, Baron, had a cunning plan to consolidate his family’s power and control over the throne. He aimed to arrange a strategic marriage between Feyd and Princess Irulan Corrino, the eldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV. This union would give the Harkonnens significant influence in the imperial court. Feyd’s impatience and ambition to inherit the Baron’s position led him to be easily manipulated by Thufir Hawat, a counselor to House Atreides who had been captured by the Baron. This manipulation ultimately resulted in a failed assassination attempt on both the Baron and Feyd, highlighting the dangerous game of politics and power struggles at play in the world of Dune.
What Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Means For Dune: Part Two
It is probable that Feyd will serve as one of the primary villains in Dune: Part Two. Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen could not be more different from his corpulent and grotesque uncle, the Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Unlike his uncle, Feyd-Rautha is a lean and coiled presence, relying on devices to keep himself alive as he continues to grow. In fact, his failing health has made it imperative for the Baron to seek an heir. Despite Feyd-Rautha’s weaker physical condition, he is a formidable opponent who uses his intelligence and cunning to gain power and expand his clan’s dynasty. His intellect sets him apart from Glossu Rabban, the brutish Harkonnen enforcer from the first film, who is also vying for the position of the Baron’s heir.
Butler’s portrayal of Feyd-Rautha will add depth to the character, and his physical differences from the other characters in the film will make him stand out even more. Villeneuve’s vision of the character as a “dagger-like” figure emphasizes his agility and quick thinking, making him a formidable opponent in any confrontation. Feyd-Rautha’s importance in Dune: Part Two also lies in his role as a key antagonist and potential heir to the Harkonnen dynasty. His presence will add complexity to the plot and create new obstacles for the film’s protagonist, Paul Atreides, as he navigates the political landscape of the Dune universe.
