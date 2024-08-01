August Streaming Highlights with 55+ New Premieres and Olympic Moments

It’s August 1st, and the streaming scene is about to get even more exciting. With over 55 new premieres across various platforms this month, there’s something for everyone. Let’s dive into the must-see shows and movies you won’t want to miss.
Simone Biles Shines in the Olympics
The 2024 Paris Olympics has provided some unforgettable moments. Simone Biles made a triumphant return, clinching gold in the team finals alongside her U.S. teammates. Her remarkable performance is a testament to her resilience after a challenging Tokyo 2020.
Torri Huske’s Golden Performance
Another highlight has been U.S. swimmer Torri Huske, who won the gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly. With Team USA leading the combined tally of 14 swimming medals, it’s clear that Americans are making a splash at these games.
A Thrilling Summer with Trap
If you’re looking for something different from the athletic fever, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller Trap hits theaters on August 2nd. The film stars Josh Hartnett as Cooper, a father who brings his daughter to a concert only to reveal he’s part of a sting operation aimed at catching a serial killer known as “The Butcher.” Shyamalan describes Hartnett as having an undeniable stardom:
When he walked in, he just had an energy about him that was [a] superstar,” Shyamalan, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly.
Noah Lyles Aims for Gold
Noah Lyles is also capturing attention with his impressive goals at the Olympics. He seeks not only to win medals but to elevate track and field’s popularity by emphasizing engaging personalities and thrilling narratives. As Lyles mentioned:
I want to see everybody be able to see the stories we create, the moments that are shared, and the big events that we have,” Lyles said.
M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap
M. Night Shyamalan returns with another mind-bending movie this month. He crafted Trap with Josh Hartnett in mind because of Hartnett’s willingness to stretch himself as an actor: “The other half of the equation is, ‘Hey, I’m willing to do anything.’ Like he pretty much said that to me.” The movie promises twists and edge-of-your-seat moments characteristic of Shyamalan’s best works.
