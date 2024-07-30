Art the Clown Brings Horror to Christmas in Terrifier 3 Trailer

Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting’s new Terrifier 3 trailer paints a bloody Christmas this season, with David Howard Thornton’s Art the Clown wreaking havoc once again. In this first teaser, Art dons a gory Santa suit and spreads fear on Christmas Eve in Miles County.
The upcoming Terrifier 3
will tie together Damien Leone’s breakout horror trilogy, with David Howard Thornton reprising the role of Art The Clown.
Anticipated Cast Returns
Returning for Terrifier 3 are Lauren LaVera, reprising her role as Sienna Shaw, alongside Elliot Fullam as Jonathan Shaw, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes, and wrestling star Chris Jericho as Burke. New to the cast are Jason Patric and Daniel Roebuck, with Roebuck playing Santa Claus.
Chilling Showers and Sinister Survivers
The trailer features a murder scene that bears resemblance to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic Psycho, adding another layer of horror for fans to anticipate.
David Howard Thornton portrays Art in a shower scene in Terrifier, promising intense chills. Meanwhile, the lone survivor of Terrifier, Victoria Heyes, appears possessed and drastically disfigured.
A Familiar Tale Takes New Twists
Terrifier 3 is one of the most anticipated upcoming supernatural slasher-horrors, largely thanks to the success of Terrifier 2. Art the Clown, who first appeared in the 2008 short film The 9th Circle, made significant waves within horror circles after resurfacing in 2013’s All Hallow’s Eve, and gained massive popularity with Terrifier 2.
Lore Expands with Novelization
This October also brings a novelization of Terrifier 2 by Tim Waggoner, delving deeper into Art’s machinations. The book hits stores on October 29, 2024, right around when Terrifier 3 makes its big screen debut on October 11.
A Look Ahead
The third chapter aims to tie up Leone’s trilogy while ensuring fans get their dose of innovative gore and fright that fans of the franchise have come to expect. With strong performances anticipated from veterans like David Howard Thornton and Lauren LaVera, alongside newcomers like Jason Patric and Daniel Roebuck, all signs point to another hit for this notoriously intense series.
