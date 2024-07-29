Art the Clown Adds Holiday Horror in New Terrifier 3 Images

The holiday season took a chilling turn with new images from Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3. This third installment in the slasher franchise sees Art the Clown, played by David Howard Thornton, unleashing chaos on Christmas Eve.

The teaser opens with Art creating mayhem across Miles County, donned in a blood-soaked Santa suit, backed by a haunting rendition of ‘Silent Night’. Evidently, Art the Clown dons a blood-soaked Santa suit during a chilling scene.

Reprising Cast Members Deliver Familiar Terror

Returning to their roles are Lauren LaVera as Sienna Shaw and Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes. Victoria, who survived the original Terrifier, now appears severely disfigured and possessed, adding another layer of horror. Also joining the cast is Halloween’s Daniel Roebuck as Santa Claus himself.

Evolving Horror Elements

The film picks up right after Terrifier 2, where Sienna decapitates Art. However, Art’s horrifying legacy continues as we witness him washing his clown costume at a laundromat while accompanied by an eerie little girl. The story gets even more twisted as it’s revealed that “the disfigured final girl from the original Terrifier is possessed by the entity, too.”

Killer Scenes and Festive Fear

The trailer reveals brutal scenes paralleling classic horror moments, including a shower murder mirroring Hitchcock’s Psycho. Amidst this chaos, Daniel Roebuck’s Santa falls victim to Art’s reign of terror, showcasing Leone’s distinctive gore-focused direction.

Drops of blood on snow add to this winter tale’s unique aesthetic. Leone has promised that this October’s Terrifier 3 will be the goriest one to date.

The Thematic Shift

This third chapter, much like its predecessors, is not just about shock value but visual ingenuity. Leone crafts a visually striking paradox – blending Christmas cheer with brutal slashing – ensuring that Terrifier 3 makes a distinct impact on holiday horror genre.

Expect no festive reprieve as Art creeps into theaters on October 11, 2024.

