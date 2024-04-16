Ariana Madix Secures $1.6M LA Home Following Split with Tom Sandoval

A Fresh Start for Ariana Madix

After a highly publicized breakup and contentious real estate negotiations, Ariana Madix, the 38-year-old reality star from ‘Vanderpump Rules’, has purchased a new home in Los Angeles for $1.6 million. The move comes after her split from Tom Sandoval, which was marred by a real estate battle over their previously shared property.

In the wake of their separation, Madix expressed her determination to move forward, My ex & I purchased a home. He cheated on me w/ 1 of my best friends. Instead of selling the home & splitting it 50/50, he wants to buy my half of the home at the original price. The home is worth WAY more now, which means more $ for him. Hell no. This sentiment echoes the frustration many face in similar co-owned property disputes post-breakup.

The Real Estate Struggle

Madix’s resolve was clear when she stated, You know, like many relationships, it felt like it became more of like best friends, family, sometimes roommates. There was a lot of ways where the relationship was just lacking, you know, the intimacy, the connection, highlighting the underlying issues leading up to their split. Fans have shown support for her new beginning, with one commenting, Kinda devastated she’s not actually moving out tho, that was the move we were all rooting for! But happy for her and the come up of all come ups!!

Overcoming Emotional Turmoil

The emotional toll of the breakup was significant for Madix. A source told People that she was completely blindsided and devastated by Sandoval’s affair. This revelation came after she uncovered evidence on his phone. Despite the pain, Madix has shown resilience and is taking steps to reclaim her independence with this new home purchase.

The Aftermath of a Public Split

The drama unfolded publicly with Madix’s accusations against Sandoval about their shared home and pets. In a heated exchange on the show, she warned him that her lawyer would be involved, to which he replied with a simple I’m out. This moment encapsulates the end of their nearly decade-long relationship and sets the stage for both parties to go their separate ways.

