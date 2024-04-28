Ariana Madix Discusses Vanderpump Rules Season 12 Return Amid Scandoval and Relationship Tensions

A Look into Ariana Madix’s Uncertain Return to Vanderpump Rules
In a sea of reality TV dilemmas, Ariana Madix’s decision regarding her return for Vanderpump Rules season 12 remains a pinnacle of interest, especially following the scandalous events of ‘Scandoval’ and her troubled relations with castmates. While promoting her book ‘Single AF Cocktails’, Ariana expressed her contemplations about rejoining the dramatic fray of the popular series.
Known for her authenticity, she has often emphasized the show’s impact when it delves into real, unscripted moments.
I think the biggest thing is that we just get to show our actual lives, make it complicated, make it nuanced, make it real. I think people are going to be able to see us actually discuss things. I’m excited for people to potentially learn things from each of us, as things come up in our storyline, Ariana stated.
Strained Relations within the Cast
The repercussions of the Scandoval affair echo loudly in the corridors of reality TV gossip. Scheana Shay conveyed that their relationship isn’t what it was a year ago, hinting at ongoing tensions exacerbated by recent events in Vanderpump Rules. The atmosphere during their reunion was reportedly icy — an indication of persistent strain between Ariana and key cast members like Scheana and Tom Sandoval himself.
Lisa Vanderpump, another central figure in the series, also weighed in on Ariana’s financial decision made amidst these trying times:
I’m not sure that Ariana quite understands the concept of putting your house up as collateral, Lisa observed.
Audience Reactions and Future Prospects
Despite the storms surrounding her personal life, Ariana’s professional ventures continue to flourish. Her appearance on Broadway and subsequent projects have not only kept her busy but also in the public eye favorably. Fans and fellow cast members have rallied around her, demonstrating strong support through tumultuous times.
The scenario is ripe with possibilities and pitfalls. As Ariana gyrates on this pivotal career crossroads, only time will tell if the atmosphere among her colleagues cools down enough to embrace her potential re-entry into what promises to be a thrilling new season—if there is one.