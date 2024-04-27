Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s Sandwich Shop Sets Opening in West Hollywood

Official Opening Announced for Long-Awaited Sandwich Shop
After years of planning and overcoming numerous obstacles, Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are ready to launch their venture, ‘Something About Her’. The shop is scheduled for a grand opening on May 22, 2024, with previews in the form of soft openings leading up to the big day. Situated in the heart of West Hollywood, the establishment will also host a vibrant celebration during the annual Pride Weekend from May 31 through June 2.
Despite the setbacks and financial strains mentioned by sources—nearly $1M spent and ongoing rental charges—the owners are optimistic. Their presence on Vanderpump Rules has played a crucial role in maintaining public interest around their entrepreneurial journey. This dedication to transparency about challenges reflects their commitment to their fans and future patrons.
Persistence Amidst Entrepreneurial Challenges
[He’s] just gonna say whatever lands in [his] head, Katie Maloney confidently addressed concerns during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Her reassurances are a testament to their perseverance. Moreover, Ariana’s recent Broadway stint as Roxie Hart in Chicago, ending on April 17, indicates her diverse talents that feed into this business venture.
Ariana describes herself as
I am someone who is both overly ambitious and also very easily overwhelmed, shedding light on her personal struggles and dedication to making the sandwich shop a success.
A Community-Centric Celebration at ‘Something About Her’
The shop is not just a business but a community hub, with plans for vibrant gatherings aligned with local and global events like WeHo Pride. In tune with this communal spirit, they have
The current labor market was a big driving force, in addition to downtown district offices continuing remote work, reflecting their responsive strategies to broader economic factors impacting their business operation.
Fan Engagement and Future Plans
The anticipation around ‘Something About Her’ has cultivated an active following eager for its launch. The sandwich shop‘s Instagram showcases strategic marketing savvy via unique merchandise inspired by their journey, fostering an enthusiastic fan base.