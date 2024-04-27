Home
Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's Sandwich Shop Sets Opening in West Hollywood

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s Sandwich Shop Sets Opening in West Hollywood

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s Sandwich Shop Sets Opening in West Hollywood
Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s Sandwich Shop Sets Opening in West Hollywood

Official Opening Announced for Long-Awaited Sandwich Shop

After years of planning and overcoming numerous obstacles, Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are ready to launch their venture, ‘Something About Her’. The shop is scheduled for a grand opening on May 22, 2024, with previews in the form of soft openings leading up to the big day. Situated in the heart of West Hollywood, the establishment will also host a vibrant celebration during the annual Pride Weekend from May 31 through June 2.

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney&#8217;s Sandwich Shop Sets Opening in West Hollywood

Despite the setbacks and financial strains mentioned by sources—nearly $1M spent and ongoing rental charges—the owners are optimistic. Their presence on Vanderpump Rules has played a crucial role in maintaining public interest around their entrepreneurial journey. This dedication to transparency about challenges reflects their commitment to their fans and future patrons.

Persistence Amidst Entrepreneurial Challenges

[He’s] just gonna say whatever lands in [his] head, Katie Maloney confidently addressed concerns during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Her reassurances are a testament to their perseverance. Moreover, Ariana’s recent Broadway stint as Roxie Hart in Chicago, ending on April 17, indicates her diverse talents that feed into this business venture.

Ariana describes herself as I am someone who is both overly ambitious and also very easily overwhelmed, shedding light on her personal struggles and dedication to making the sandwich shop a success. Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney&#8217;s Sandwich Shop Sets Opening in West Hollywood

A Community-Centric Celebration at ‘Something About Her’

The shop is not just a business but a community hub, with plans for vibrant gatherings aligned with local and global events like WeHo Pride. In tune with this communal spirit, they have The current labor market was a big driving force, in addition to downtown district offices continuing remote work, reflecting their responsive strategies to broader economic factors impacting their business operation.

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney&#8217;s Sandwich Shop Sets Opening in West Hollywood

Fan Engagement and Future Plans

The anticipation around ‘Something About Her’ has cultivated an active following eager for its launch. The sandwich shop‘s Instagram showcases strategic marketing savvy via unique merchandise inspired by their journey, fostering an enthusiastic fan base.

Steve Delikson
I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

