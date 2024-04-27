April 2024 Premieres on HBO and Max Featuring New Shows and Movies

Must-Watch Premieres on HBO and Max This April
April showers bring not only May flowers but also a bouquet of eagerly awaited shows and films to HBO and Max. This month features everything from historical films to groundbreaking series that are sure to captivate audiences.
Spotlight on The Sympathizer
Mark your calendars for April 14, as ‘The Sympathizer’/, a gritty adaptation of Viet Than Nguyen’s acclaimed novel, makes its debut. Helmed by Park Chan-wook, this seven-episode series traverses dire conditions before the Vietnam War’s culmination.
We can’t wait to bring this incredibly compelling story to the screen, and are honored to continue our creative partnership with Park Chan-wook, an iconic filmmaker and a tireless advocate for bringing diverse stories to life.
Terrifying Realisms in The Zone of Interest
‘The Zone of Interest’ returns, bringing Jonathan Glazer’s haunting narrative that closely examines civilian complicity in history’s worst atrocities. Inspired by the harrowing historical context at Auschwitz, it delves into human tragedy through the lens of those indirectly participating.
The film depicts the evils at the heart of the Holocaust as clearly and plainly as any movie ever has.
A Glimpse into Conan O’Brien’s Adventures
Embark on a journey with Conan O’Brien in his new comedy travel show ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’. Premiering on April 18, O’Brien’s unique charm comes to life as he engages with global cultures including unexpected encounters from Norway to Argentina.
In the comedy travel show, Conan O’Brien will peel back the curtain on his latest adventures in travel and offer a peek behind the scenes into his jam-packed life.
The Jinx – The Riveting Sequel
The intriguing sequel, ‘The Jinx – Part Two’, slated for release on April 21, continues exploring one of modern history’s mystifying true crimes. This new chapter promises even deeper insights into Robert Durst’s notorious case with up-to-date interviews and revelations.