Apple TV+ Cancels Constellation Two Months After Debut

Apple TV+ has canceled the sci-fi series Constellation after a single season.
The ambitious series, led by Noomi Rapace, follows Jo Ericsson, an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space only to find significant pieces of her life missing. This intriguing storyline was expected to anchor the show within Apple TV+’s sci-fi portfolio alongside popular titles like For All Mankind, Severance, Foundation, and Silo.
Unfortunately, the show didn’t make it into Nielsen’s streaming top 10, resulting in its quick cancellation after just eight episodes, which ran from February to late March. Despite the early promise and critical reviews noting its sophisticated plot and unique psychological thrills, it wasn’t enough to save it from the axe.
The series, produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV, was filmed in Germany. Besides Rapace, it starred notable actors Jonathan Banks, James D’Arcy, Julian Looman, William Catlett, Barbara Sukowa, and debuting twins Rosie and Davina Coleman.
‘Constellation’ stars Noomi Rapace as Jo Ericsson — an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space, but both viewers and critics noted that the journey into Jo’s fragmented reality often took more time (lack of consistency) than it perhaps should have.
The visionary behind the series was Peter Harness, known for his work on Doctor Who. He created a vivid narrative that explores deep psychological themes and exposes the dark secrets of space travel. However, with Harness’s imaginative vision came certain production challenges. Scripts underwent extensive reimagining amid COVID-impacted filming—a factor contributing to what some called a lack of consistency.
Despite these struggles, reviews were generally positive. Renowned author Stephen King even praised the show:
Constellation is an elegant exploration of dark human psychology through the lens of space travel.
If Stephen King talks about something you did, you’re like, ‘Wow, that’s really cool!’, reflected Zach Gilford about King’s commentary on another hit series.
The ensemble cast brought characters to life amidst entwined timelines and multiple realities—a challenge many found compelling yet sometimes confusing. Reflecting on future potential before cancellation news struck, Rapace expressed her excitement for expanding Jo’s story:
I think there are lots of ways to go if it comes to that.
The cancellation decision surprised many fans who were invested in knowing how unresolved plotlines would unfold. The dual cliffhangers left at season’s end feature characters like Jonathan Bank’s Henry and Will Catlett’s Paul trapped in precarious situations that begged for resolution.
There’s definitely more to dig into if given the chance, added Rapace about potential storyline expansions that unfortunately will now remain unexplored.
As Apple’s sci-fi repertoire continues to grow with upcoming releases like Dark Matter and adaptations such as Neuromancer, industry followers will be watching closely how new entries are received compared to Constellation’s untimely fate.
The cancellation underscores Apple TV+’s strategy amid streaming competition where only well-performing shows thrive while underperformers swiftly exit stage left.
