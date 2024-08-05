Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Date for Shrinking Season 2

Apple TV+ has officially set the premiere date for Season 2 of Shrinking. Fans can mark their calendars for Wednesday, October 16, when Jason Segel will return in the lead role.
The show centers on Jimmy, a grieving therapist portrayed by Segel, who chooses to break conventional therapy rules by being extremely candid with his clients. His unorthodox methods create seismic shifts not only in his patients’ lives but also in his own.
Main Cast’s Stellar Performances
Besides Segel, the series boasts an impressive cast including Harrison Ford, who plays Dr. Phil Rhodes, another doctor in Jimmy’s practice. Ford’s character undergoes deep transformations as he copes with a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
Jessica Williams Hits Deep Truths
Jessica Williams takes on the role of Gaby, enriching the show with her raw authenticity and background in improv comedy. From her days on “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” to starring opposite Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, her experience shines through in every scene.
Brett Goldstein’s Behind-the-Scenes Magic
Co-created by Emmy Award-winners Ted Lasso executive producer Bill Lawrence and Shrinking‘s mastermind Brett Goldstein, the upcoming season promises more compelling drama mixed with deeply human moments. Goldstein, who has earned accolades including multiple Emmy Awards for his role as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, brings his unique touch to this series as well.
A collaborative effort between Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein enriches the series with layers of emotional complexity. As Segel explained,
I think this is maybe a defect that I’ve used for artistic purposes: I feel things 1.5 times the amount that is the right size.
