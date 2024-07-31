Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Date and First Look at Midnight Family Medical Drama

Apple TV+ has revealed the premiere date and the first look at Midnight Family, an upcoming 10-episode medical drama led by Ariel Award winner Joaquín Cosío. The series, spearheaded by showrunner and director Natalia Beristáin, is set to make its debut with two episodes on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly until November 20, 2024.
An All-Hispanic Cast Shines in Midnight Family
Midnight Family, which features an entirely Hispanic cast and crew, includes notable names such as Renata Vaca, Diego Calva, and Sergio Bautista. Additionally, Goya Award winner Óscar Jaenada will make a special appearance, accompanied by José María de Tavira, Itzan Escamilla, Mariana Gómez, Dolores Heredia, and Academy Award nominee Yalitza Aparicio in a guest role.
The Engaging Plot of Midnight Family
Midnight Family follows Marigaby Tamayo (Renata Vaca), a gifted medical student who spends her nights navigating the chaotic streets of Mexico City as part of her family’s privately-owned ambulance business. Alongside her father Ramón (Joaquín Cosío) and brother Marcus (Diego Calva), she serves millions and tackles extreme medical emergencies for a living.
Yalitza Aparicio Makes a Special Appearance
The series will also feature a special guest appearance by Yalitza Aparicio. Known for her breakthrough role in Roma, Aparicio continues to break new ground for Indigenous actors. She mentioned
I’d be breaking the stereotype that because we’re Indigenous we can’t do certain things. Aparicio’s role adds yet another layer of authenticity and representation to the series.
Production Details and Background
Midnight Family takes inspiration from the award-winning documentary of the same name directed by Luke Lorentzen. It depicts the real-life adventures of the Ochoa family in Mexico City’s high-stakes private ambulance business. The series is produced by Fremantle and Fabula, with executive producers Juan de Dios Larraín and Pablo Larraín overseeing its production.
Filmed in Mexico City, this 10-episode series intends to deliver high-intensity medical drama while showcasing rich cultural narratives. The hourlong drama promises not only compelling storylines but also stunning visuals capturing the vibrant yet chaotic life in Mexico City.
