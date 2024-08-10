Apple Quickens Streaming Release of the New Clooney-Pitt Comedy Wolfs

Apple has taken a new approach to its distribution strategy. Their highly anticipated crime-comedy film featuring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, Wolfs, will be available for streaming just a week after its theatrical release.
Originally, Wolfs, directed by Jon Watts, was set to have a wide theatrical release before arriving on streaming. However, now the Apple TV+ release date has been shifted forward to September 27, just a week after it debuts in theaters on September 20.
Changes in Strategy for Wolfs
With both Clooney and Pitt portraying professional fixers who cover up the same murder, the plot of Wolfs promises an engaging mix of comedy, action, and drama. According to an official synopsis,
When the two ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.
The swift shift to streaming may be unexpected, but Apple’s faith in the project remains strong; a sequel for Wolfs has already been confirmed before the initial release. Jon Watts is set to return as director, although it’s unclear if Clooney and Pitt will reprise their roles.
Apple’s Broader Strategy
This decision ties into a larger pattern in Apple’s movie distribution strategies. Last year saw Martin Scorsese’s epic Killers of the Flower Moon, another high-profile film that received exclusive wide theatrical releases subject to timing adjustments.
Speaking about Wolfs, Apple Original Films head of features Matt Dentler remarked,
‘Wolfs’ is the kind of big event movie that makes Apple TV+ such an exceptional home for the best in entertainment.
The Industry Impact
The implications could be vast. Apple’s move to adjust theatrical windows could signal evolving viewing patterns influenced by streaming platforms vying for dominance over traditional theaters. While not entirely abandoning theater releases, this hybrid approach could offer audiences flexibility in how they consume new releases.
The film will premiere at the 81st Venice Film Festival before its wider release. Notably free from constricting traditional distribution norms, this could be a sign of what’s to come from Apple’s future projects.
Follow Us