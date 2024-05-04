Apologies to Taylor Swift as Heidi Gardner Discusses SNL Skit with Travis Kelce

Heidi Gardner Reflects on Travis Kelce’s SNL Sketch
Last year, Heidi Gardner was instrumental in enlisting Travis Kelce for a memorable Saturday Night Live appearance, which included a particularly cheeky bedroom skit. She recalled, “It was cool because right before dress rehearsal, we were in a scene where we — sorry, Taylor — were in bed together.” Kelce humorously admitted to Gardner,
I’ve been eating Uncrustables all day.
Gardner’s Protégé Moment with Kelce
Gardner was openly protective of Kelce as he prepared for his hosting duties. She shared that her approach was all about making him feel at ease.
I tried to make sure that I was as welcoming as possible, she stated during an interview. Her efforts included personal touches like buying him his favorite snacks, aiming to make the SNL studios feel like home.
Behind the Scenes Insight from Lorne Michaels
Prior to Kelce’s participation, Gardner needed to pitch his appearance to SNL showrunner Lorne Michaels. His initial stipulation was frank; he stated that Kelce would need a significant triumph under his belt. ”Well, he has to win the Super Bowl,” Michaels remarked, setting the bar high for Kelce’s involvement.
Kelce did not disappoint as he not only secured the Super Bowl but also proved to be a natural on the stage, leading Tim Meadows to comment on his performance. “He hosted once, and he did a great job. He was really funny,” Meadows affirmed.
Taylor Swift and Football’s Crossroads
In an unexpected twist of fate, the NFL’s spotlight also shone brightly on pop icon Taylor Swift, who not only supported her boyfriend Kelce through his NFL season but also had a pivotal presence in his SNL skits. The sketches humorously addressed the media’s fascination with Swift’s appearances at NFL games where Kelce played.
During his guest stint on SNL, Swift introduced musical guest Ice Spice and participated in a sketch that poked fun at the NFL’s intense coverage of her relationship with Kelce.