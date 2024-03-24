Apollo Creed Actor Carl Weathers Passes Away at 76

Carl Weathers, whose indelible portrayal of Apollo Creed in the ‘Rocky’ series catapulted him to stardom, and who later shone in projects such as ‘Predator’ and ‘The Mandalorian,’ has passed away at the age of 76. His manager, Matt Luber, confirmed the sad news. Weathers leaves behind a legacy that spans film, television, and sports, touching fans across generations with his dynamic presence and memorable performances.
Before his rise to fame, Weathers had an impressive career as a professional football player. Joining the Oakland Raiders in 1970 as a linebacker and later playing for Canada’s BC Lions until 1973, he exhibited the same athleticism and charisma that would define his acting career.
Apollo Creed and Beyond
Weathers’ breakthrough role as Apollo Creed alongside Sylvester Stallone in 1976’s ‘Rocky’ remains one of cinema’s most iconic characters. His transition from athlete to actor was seamless, as he brought power and depth to the role.
I start doing my thing and chomping at the bit. Then it’s over, and I’m thinking, ‘Oh boy, that didn’t go well at all.’, he once reflected on his audition for ‘Rocky’, which marked the beginning of a remarkable acting journey.
The Joy of Collaboration
Weathers’ presence on set was always larger than life. Arnold Schwarzenegger, his co-star in ‘Predator’, shared a heartfelt tribute:
Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person… Schwarzenegger’s reflections echo those of many who worked with Weathers over his extensive career.
From Comedy to Star Wars
With roles ranging from the comedy classic ‘Happy Gilmore’ to the groundbreaking series ‘Arrested Development’, Weathers demonstrated his versatility. His recent work on Disney+’s ‘The Mandalorian’ earned him an Emmy nomination, showcasing his enduring talent.
With every show, there’s a certain tone that is in the writing…, he once said about directing episodes for the series.
A Legacy Remembered
Sylvester Stallone paid homage to his friend:
We lost a legend yesterday… Rest in power and keep punching. Carl Weathers’ legacy is not only in the memorable characters he portrayed but also in the lives he touched both on and off screen. He is survived by his two children who carry forward his spirit.