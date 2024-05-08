Gone are the days when audiences were swept off their feet by Allie and Noah’s groundbreaking love story in The Notebook or wept their innocent hearts out while Kat read her poem in 10 Things I Hate About You — it’s the age of Sydney Sweeney-starrer Anyone But You. After an eternity of incredulous heroes and sex-centric plots, Anyone But You is a breath of fresh air in the steadily decaying rom-com genre. Although the movie is tailor-made to fit the current reality of inconsequential physical relationships and undefined emotions, it does a wonderful job of blending the best parts of the past and the present. The movie has all the right ingredients for a solid rom-com!
Anyone But You is the story of Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell), who, despite having a perfect first date, cannot stand the sight of each other due to an unfortunate misunderstanding. But destiny plays cupid when they find themselves at a wedding in Australia, with conundrums leading them to fake a relationship. The movie was released theatrically in the United States on December 22, 2023. Like most romcoms that made their way to becoming cult classics, Anyone But You initially followed suit with a mediocre box office reception but eventually turned into a sleeper hit. Let’s look at how Anyone But You garnered abundant viewers in the weeks after its release.
The Palpable Chemistry Between Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Makes for An Organic Progression Of The Plot
Right from their meet-cute at the coffee shop, sparks were flying all over the place between Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s characters. Their unwavering chemistry thrived in moments of conflict and passion, with viewers rooting for them regardless of the situation they were in. Their first date was nothing short of phenomenal and made our hearts throb the whole time, portraying organic body language and a natural flow of conversation. The fact that the night ended in wholesome cuddles rather than getting down and dirty right off the bat sets the film apart from the rom-coms of today.
Every point in the storyline flowed smoothly like butter, without scenes looking forced or pretentious — unless they were deliberately intended to be. Hilarious scenes like Bea’s airplane cookie fiasco and the spider stuck in Ben’s shorts were cheeky and playful moments that helped build the premise around their budding chemistry. What one can particularly appreciate about Anyone But You is the symphonic banter between Bea and Ben that has magnetic effects on gluing viewers to the screen.
The Cheesy Storyline and Light Comedy Felt Like a Welcome Breeze of Nostalgia
Blowing in your mouth to save you from a burnt tongue is now the new go-to pickup move. Ben’s mouthwatering grilled cheese aside, the cheesy storyline was delightfully scrumptious. Moments like the re-enactment of the iconic Titanic “I Can Fly” pose and when Ben lifted Bea off the truck like a trophy were corny but surprisingly endearing. Their family and friends’ hilarious attempt at setting them up and even the brain-dead Australian hottie being competition helped with the overall mood of keeping the movie light and upbeat. It was refreshing to see the inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters in the plot without drawing unnecessary attention to them.
Anyone But You focused on taking romantic tropes from the past and making them relevant in the current scenario — reminding us that revisiting classics for inspiration never stops working. While movies like Candy Jar and The Kissing Booth tried, the nuanced take in Anyone But You saved viewers from the cringe factor. Instead, this movie brings back memories of films with haters-to-lovers, such as Life As We Know It and the fake relationship reminiscent of Sandra Bullocks’ The Proposal from when rom-coms were all about genuine emotions.
The Grand Gesture Ending Is A Classic Recipe For That ‘Butterflies in Your Stomach’ Rom-Com Goodness
Rom-coms are nothing if not for the butterflies! From the scintillating dance on the yacht to when Ben jumped in to save a drowning Bea — the audience felt their stomachs flip more times than one. The perfectly orchestrated sex scene is in a league of its own, paying great attention to small details, almost composed like a harmonious symphony. It was a welcome change compared to the overload of juvenile snogging prevalent in the After movie franchise. The tete-a-tete while submerged in the middle of a water body and the singing of Ben’s serenity song while suspended mid-air were incredibly adorable moments.
But at the end of the day, the grand romantic gesture takes the cake for inducing maximum butterflies. We love that Anyone But You threw caution to the wind and went for an extravagant, over-the-top declaration of love! Is Anyone But You a profoundly moving love story that leaves a void in your heart? Absolutely not — neither was it trying to be. But will it spark joy in the romantic within you? Yes, it will! A movie that deserves countless PMS rewatches, Anyone But You is a sleeper hit that jerked awake a beloved genre, so release your inhibitions as you dive into this fun rom-com. Also check out these creepy roles Sydney Sweeney has done over the years.