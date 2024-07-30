Anticipation Builds as Key Characters Return and Depart in Days of Our Lives

by

Anticipation Builds as Key Characters Return and Depart in Days of Our Lives

Xander and Sarah’s wedding is anticipated to be a significant event on Days of Our Lives, hinting at dramatic turns. Viewers are buzzing as Xander returns with promises of redemption but, as always, trouble isn’t far. His tumultuous relationship with Sarah has kept us all on edge.

The Dramatic Airport Swap

One jaw-dropping twist featured Emily O'Brien's character, Gwen, staging an airport swap with Theresa Donovan. There were a couple of times where I was [playing] Gwen in the same day, and it was too much, O'Brien admits about the challenges she faced.

The Return of a Fan Favorite

In another emotional highlight, Doug Horton's funeral will feature Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady. Fans will be heartened to see her pay tribute to such an iconic character.

Ben and Ciara — A Love Rekindled

Ben helped Ciara physically heal after her accident and she seems to understand his emotional struggle. Their story is drawing parallels to the beloved saga of Bo and Hope, with Ben striving to be a better man.

Dimitri’s Farewell

Dimitri's abrupt departure through a heart-wrenching letter leaves Leo devastated. The sudden news hit hard: This came out of nowhere, and Leo thought Dimitri felt as he did.. Now, we can't help but wonder: will Leo spiral out of control or seek solace elsewhere?

