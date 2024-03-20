Anthony Boyle: 5 Miniseries the Northern Irish Actor Has Starred In

While several actors prefer multi-season television projects, Anthony Boyle has raked up most of his TV credits in miniseries roles. Although life was tough for the Northern Irish actor in his teenage years, Anthony Boyle found salvation in acting. At age 16, Boyle was expelled from De La Salle College, a Catholic-maintained school in Belfast. Although he took comfort in getting hired in a nightclub, Boyle was fired after a week for underage drinking.
Three years later, he enrolled at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. He kickstarted his professional acting career that same year, starring in theater productions. Although he’s still active on stage, Anthony Boyle has earned a reputation for his love for starring in miniseries roles. With only a few credits in movies, Boyle has worked more in television in his screen acting career. With his success in two Apple TV+ miniseries in 2024, here’s a list of Anthony Boyle’s 6 miniseries roles he has played.
Come Home (2018)
2018 was an exceptionally busy year for Anthony Boyle. Come Home was Anthony Boyle’s first miniseries after playing minor roles in two TV shows, including Game of Thrones. In Come Home, Boyle is cast as one of the miniseries’ children, Liam. Directed by Andrea Harkin, Come Home originally aired on BBC One from March 27 to April 10, 2018. The three-part miniseries centered around Greg Farrell, a Northern Irish man forced to raise his three children all by himself after his wife runs away. English actor Christopher Eccleston (known for playing the ninth incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who) played the lead character, Greg Farrell. Anthony Boyle was joined by Northern Irish actress Paula Malcomson and young actor Brandon Brownlee, who played the role of the children.
Ordeal By Innocence (2018)
Ordeal By Innocence was adapted from Agatha Christie’s 1958 novel. The three-part miniseries was first broadcast on BBC One from April 1 to April 15, 2018. Ordeal By Innocence was Anthony Boyle’s first miniseries, and was cast in the lead role. As a main character, Boyle appeared in all three parts. Anthony Boyle was cast as Jack Argyll, one of the children of Rachel Argyll (Anna Chancellor) and Leo Argyll (Bill Nighy). When his mother is discovered dead, bludgeoned to death, all fingers point to Jack Argyll as his fingerprints are on the murder weapon. Arrested for the murder, Jack is later killed in prison before he can stand trial.
Although adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel, the miniseries had significant differences from the novel. These differences range from the location setting, names, and murderer. Although Jack was killed in the first part, Anthony Boyle reprised the role in several flashback scenes in other episodes. The Ordeal By Innocence miniseries generally received favorable reviews from critics, although certain audiences found the flashbacks confusing. Anthony Boyle also starred in another miniseries in 2018, albeit in a minor role. Cast as Barry, Boyle appeared in an episode of the Benedict Cumberbatch-led Patrick Melrose miniseries.
The Plot Against America (2020)
With the premiere of The Plot Against America on March 16, 2020, it quickly became Anthony Boyle’s best performance in a miniseries. While the miniseries plot is creatively out together, Boyle delivers believable performances like other cast members. The HBO miniseries was adapted from Philip Roth’s 2004 novel of the same name. Created as a “what if” situation if the United States chose to stay out of World War II. Set in an alternate American history backdrop, The Plot Against America is viewed from the eyes of a working-class Jewish family living in New Jersey.
Anthony Boyle is cast as Alvin Levin, a young man who chooses to go to Canada to join the war against the Nazis but returns home injured. Released in 2020 and with the ever-increasing fault lines in the United States political scene, miniseries like The Plot Against America leave viewers with much to think about. Unsurprisingly, The Plot Against America received critical acclaim for its adaptation and cast performances. Morgan Spector, Zoe Kazan, Winona Ryder, and John Turturro were cast alongside Anthony Boyle.
Masters of the Air (2024)
Anthony Boyle’s performance in Masters of the Air is one of his most popular miniseries roles. Not only have miniseries become increasingly more successful in the last decade, but they have also become popular among television audiences. Anthony Boyle joined the John Shiban and John Orloff-created war drama Masters of the Air, portraying Harry Crosby. With a $250 million budget, the Apple TV+ Masters of the Air centers around the 100th Bomb Group during World War II.
It follows the lives of the airmen and the friendships they form and gives viewers an immersive experience as combatant airmen flying dangerous missions within German-occupied Europe. Boyle co-starred alongside Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Isabel May, and Ncuti Gatwa. The 9-episode Masters of the Air, which aired its final episode on March 15, 2024, was received with generally positive reviews, with an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Manhunt (2024)
Proving his acting versatility, Anthony Boyle portrays yet another historical figure on the Apple TV+ miniseries Manhunt. With the series centered around the first 12 days after the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, Boyle portrays the assassinator John Wilkes Booth. Although hated by American historians, Boyle delivers a breathtaking performance as Booth. Although Anthony Boyle has received several accolades in the past, his performance in Manhunt might just earn him his first Emmy nomination. If you have enjoyed Anthony Boyle’s miniseries performances, check out the Manhunt cast and the historical figures they portray.