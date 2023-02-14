Will Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man Die In Quantumania? Here’s Why He Shouldn’t

Since Marvel announced Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, there has been speculation that Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man may be killed off. The MCU’s Phase 5 begins with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and has Paul Rudd’s character, Scott Lang, pitted against a new supervillain, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang’s inclusion as Ant-Man’s major antagonist provokes questions about the hero’s chance of survival.
Peyton Reed’s threequel has Scott Lang teaming up with the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), his 18-year-old daughter, Cassie, Janet van Dyne, and Hank Pym in the quantum realm. In the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer, Scott Lang tries to broker a deal with Kang for more time with his daughter, Cassie. Things go awry quickly, as Kang sees Scott as a threat that needs to be eliminated. Whatever the outcome, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania further sets the stage for the 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.
Why People Think Scott Lang Might Die In Ant-Man 3
There are a handful of reasons why people are hinting at the possible death of Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. First, there’s the obvious fact that this is the end of the Ant-Man film trilogy. With no other Ant-Man movie in MCU’s Phase 5 & 6 or the foreseeable future, it’s only logical to think the character might be killed off. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailers have only helped promote the idea of Scott Lang’s imminent death. Judging by the fight scenes from the trailer, Scott Lang is more or less pummeled by Kang the Conqueror. In one of the fight scenes, Scott Lang submissively admits, “I don’t have to win; we both just have to lose,” painting a picture of a hero willing to sacrifice his life for the greater good—a plot theme that has become a staple of the MCU.
Another reason to think Scott Lang might die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is that the MCU might be adapting a line from Marvel Comics. Killing off Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang can easily help advance the storyline and set up future events in the concluding Phases of The Multiverse Saga. In Marvel Comics, Scott Lang’s daughter, Cassie, eventually becomes the superhero, Stature. According to the comics, Scott Lang’s death becomes the bedrock on which Cassie metamorphoses into Stature. This makes sense, especially at a time when the MCU is actively developing its young superhero characters like Kate Bishop and it seems likely the Young Avengers might be on the horizon.
Paul Rudd’s MCU Exit In Phase 5 Would Be A Huge Mistake
While Ant-Man may have run his course by the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang has become one of Marvel’s most relatable superheroes. Scott Lang, a thief given a second chance in life, takes on a suit that gives him an edge against villains. He may not have the god-like strength of some other Marvel superheroes, but his sense of humor and family-centered life make him an easy favorite for viewers.
Additionally, the MCU’s dead-dad storyline has already been played out and might soon become a predictively boring storyline for the audience. In The Multiverse Saga, there are more than one creative ways to keep Scott Lang’s character alive. However, since the MCU is known for failing to commit to hero deaths, there’s always that possibility of Ant-Man making a comeback, even if the character gets killed off in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in theaters on February 17, 2023.
