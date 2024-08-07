Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s Tumultuous Relationship on 90 Day Fiancé

When Michael ran away from their home in Georgia, he says went to the police seeking safety after she allegedly tried to taser him in the face.

True 90 Day Fiancé fans have an incredibly deep understanding of the relationship between Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem. The much younger Nigerian man met the Trump-loving Meemaw from Georgia via Facebook, and their relationship blossomed from there. The couple first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé during Season 2, and it took several years before Michael was able to actually make it to the United States. Both hoped that the relationship would go the distance, but instead, it went to hell.

The troubled history between them includes instances of alleged abusive behavior. Michael ran away seeking safety after Angela allegedly tried to taser him. A viewer highlighted this perception, saying, #evil this is the face of an abuser,. This situation led him to seek police help: [Michael] told the police that he was in fear for his life here and he did not want Angela knowing his location.

Their public interactions reached another peak when Angela found out that Michael had been cheating on her with another woman. Her reaction was intense: It’s not okay, Michael. You’re a lying son of a bitch.

Despite all these challenges, there are speculations around Michael’s personal life. Social media detectives believe that Michael might have a new girlfriend. However, Michael has maintained that he is taking time to mourn his marriage.

The episode that aired sparked reactions on social media with fans calling out TLC for allowing Angela’s behavior, demanding consequences for her actions. One fan commented: @TLC you need to pull the plug on this mean spirited old lady! She is totally abusive and you are part of the problem condoning her horrible behavior!

