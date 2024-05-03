Andy Cohen Supports Vanderpump Rules Extended Hiatus After Season 11 as Beneficial

Insight into the Necessity of a Break for Vanderpump Rules
In an interesting turn of events within the reality TV landscape, Vanderpump Rules, a staple in Bravo’s lineup, is set to take an extended hiatus post-Season 11. This decision comes at a time when the show has been enveloped in high drama, especially following the much-discussed ‘Scandoval’ incident. An insider shed light on this development, noting that the cast requires some respite after what has been described as two ‘very rough, intense seasons.’
Andy Cohen’s Perspective on Hiatus
Bravo’s very own Andy Cohen recently spoke on his SiriusXM show, Bravo king Andy Cohen is weighing in on “Vanderpump Rules” going on a hiatus, expanding his viewpoints about giving the reality series a pause.
Yeah, we used to do this all the time with the Housewives. We would say, ‘You know what? Let’s put cameras down for, you know, four or five months and come back to them,’ and they will have lived, you know, life. Things will be different. This approach allows for natural developments within the lives of the cast—which could lead to fresher, more authentic storylines upon their return.
Reevaluating Cast Participation and New Opportunities
The hiatus also opens up discussions regarding individual member commitments to the future of Vanderpump Rules. Ariana Madix, who found herself at the heart of Scandoval, has openly discussed her need to evaluate whether she should continue with the show. She emphasized her desire to be authentic if she returns to ensure that the show remains true to its core values. Her recent role as host for Love Island USA has also opened new career avenues which may influence her decision.
Possible Impact on Future Seasons
The break might not only provide necessary rest and potential personal growth opportunities for the cast but could also reshape future narratives. Production is poised to resume within a year as per insiders from TMZ, ensuring that fans won’t have to wait too long. Nevertheless, this period away from the cameras is seen as a crucial moment for both cast and producers to regroup and potentially recalibrate the show’s direction.
Note: The views expressed here are based on information provided by sources and statements from relevant stakeholders in interviews and other media appearances.