Andrew Scott Excels Despite ‘Ripley’ Series Falling Short

Andrew Scott Shines, Yet ‘Ripley’ Lacks Vigor
The latest iteration of Patricia Highsmith’s ‘Ripley’ novels, despite its aesthetic allure and Andrew Scott’s (‘Fleabag’) magnetic performance, fails to deliver a compelling narrative. The black-and-white cinematography beautifully captures the Italian landscapes and the statuesque cast, including Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf and Dakota Fanning as Marge. However, the series struggles to find its footing beyond its visual appeal.
Steven Zaillian, known for his work on ‘The Irishman’ and ‘The Night Of’, seems to have overlooked the essence of engaging television amidst crafting artful frames. Netflix’s ‘Ripley’ (★½ out of four), although visually striking, is ultimately an exercise in style over substance. Scott’s portrayal of Tom Ripley is undeniably captivating, yet the character’s journey through deception and identity theft in 1960s New York lacks the intrigue one might expect.
Aesthetic Mastery Without Narrative Substance
Zaillian’s adaptation delves into the life of a con artist who eschews his return mission to immerse himself in his target’s opulent lifestyle. The series takes a turn towards a character study rather than an action-driven plot. While Scott delivers an intense performance as Ripley, his talents are not enough to elevate the slow pacing and awkward dialogue. The show’s focus on Tom over Dickie shifts the dynamic seen in previous adaptations but fails to capitalize on this perspective shift with substantial development.
The series flounders with its narrative execution. It moves at a sluggish pace, and the interactions often feel forced and unnatural. Despite trying to create an otherworldly atmosphere, the result is more tedious than transcendent. The supporting cast does what they can with their roles, but they seem underutilized amidst lingering shots of Scott traversing picturesque settings.
Talented Cast Trapped in Tedious Tale
It’s disheartening that such a talented ensemble delivers performances that are overshadowed by the series’ lackluster pacing. The initial episodes are particularly slow-moving, making it challenging for viewers to remain engaged. While later episodes show some improvement, they don’t make up for the uninspired start. It’s hard to encourage viewers to persist when the series only marginally improves from its tepid beginning.
Zaillian has previously crafted riveting narratives without relying on conventional action (e.g., HBO’s ‘The Night Of’) and has won acclaim for films like ‘Schindler’s List’. Yet, in ‘Ripley’, it appears that his dual role as writer-director may have led to an imbalance where visual composition took precedence over storytelling. As much as each scene is meticulously framed akin to Caravaggio’s works of art, they lack a clear purpose or direction.