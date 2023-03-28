10 Things You Didn’t Know About Andrew Garfield

Born in America, raised in Britain, Andrew Garfield is no doubt a bundle of talent. More widely known for his titular role in The Amazing Spiderman, Garfield is such a big deal he was named one of the most influential people in the world by Time.
Needless to say, his onscreen prowess has caught the attention of many. Yet, much like any other actor out there, there’s a lot more to him than what meets the eye. With that in mind, here are a few interesting facts you probably didn’t know about him.
1. Andrew Garfield’s Was Once In A Doritos Commercial
There are no small roles, only small actors, they say. Based on that, Garfield has proven that he’s not a small actor in any way. What most people don’t know is that his first time on camera was for a Doritos commercial in Spain.
In the commercial, he plays an air guitar in the commercial using nothing but a Doritos chip. Garfield had so much fun while filming it, and he earned more than two thousand pounds in two days. Not bad for an inexperienced actor, right?
2. His Favourite Superhero Was Spider-Man
Not every kid gets to grow up to be his own superhero. With that in mind, Andrew Garfield has gotten to live out just about every kid’s dream. In fact, in several interviews, Garfield revealed that he was a legit Spider-Man fan for his entire childhood. So, landing the role of Peter Parker was a special experience for him. It was quite an emotional moment when he first donned the Spider-Man costume. However, his Spider-Man adventure lasted for less time than expected.
Unfortunately, the movies didn’t do so well money-wise. Also, there are speculations that Garfield wasn’t really getting along with the set workers. Eventually, the studio decided to terminate his contract, even though they had already announced two other Spider-Man movies. Though Garfield was probably disappointed, at least he got to play his childhood hero one more time in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
3. He Could Have Been A Businessman
Bottom line, the entire Garfield clan has successful careers. His father, Richard Garfield, was the head coach of a swimming club, and his mother, Lynn Hillman, was a teaching assistant at a nursery school. Aside from these jobs, they owned an interior design business as a couple.
In addition to that, his brother is a doctor. So, it’ll interest you to hear that Andrew Garfield planned to become a businessman when he was a teenager. However, a friend of his convinced him to go into acting instead.
4. Andrew Garfield Once Worked At Starbucks
Before Garfield became an actor, he worked as a barista at a Starbucks branch in London, England. While his motivations were definitely monetary, he also wanted to meet some ladies in the process. Soon enough, the company transferred him to a different branch in Hendon. Unfortunately, he was let go because he sat on the job a whole lot. To this day, he still thinks that working there was all good and fun.
5. Andrew Studied Spiders To Become One
Needless to say, playing Spider-Man was an extremely important role for Andrew Garfield. To really nail the character’s essence, he studied spiders closely. Even more, he studied some significant athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo to master their movements.
6. His American Accent Isn’t Real
Though Andrew Garfield was born in Los Angeles, California, his family moved to Surrey, England, when he was three. The star lived there till his adulthood, so naturally, he has a British accent. However, his American accent is so great that it’s hard to believe he’s faking it. With skills like his, he could seamlessly play both American and British roles.
7. He Spent His 29th Birthday in Disneyland
In 2017, Andrew Garfield said that his 29th birthday was just “perfect”. Eight of his friends went out to Los Angeles to surprise him. They ate some pot brownies and enjoyed Disneyland together while they were stoned. Interestingly, Garfield was so high that he almost bought a bag shaped like Chewbacca. Luckily, his friends didn’t let him.
8. Andrew Garfield’s Ancestors’ Surname Was Garfinkel
Andrew’s great-grandparents were Polish Jewish immigrants who lived in London. His grandfather, Samuel Garfinkel, was born in London and later changed his surname to ”Garfield”. While Andrew Garfinkel has a nice ring to it, it’s safe to say that Garfield still rolls off the tongue quite well.
9. He Is A Bit Confused About Religion
Garfield has played a handful of religious roles in several movies and TV shows. But, there’s an air of mystery about his personal belief system. He once said, “I would consider myself pantheist, agnostic and occasionally atheist and a little bit Jewish.”
10. He Could Have Been One Of The Doctors In Doctor Who
Since 1963, there have been a total of 13 Doctor Who since the show kicked off. At some point, Garfield was in the running to take on the role of the Time Lord. He featured in two episodes of BBC’s Doctor Who in 2007. Though he was considered for the role, he didn’t get it.
