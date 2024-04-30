Since the start of the 2010s, André Holland has appeared in more TV shows than ever. The Bessemer, Alabama-born actor, has had an impressive acting career as a stage and screen actor. Since his screen debut in 2006, André Holland has stayed committed to his dreams of being one of Hollywood’s finest actors.
André Holland leads the cast of the Apple TV+ biographical drama miniseries The Big Cigar, portraying Huey P. Newton. The miniseries details the manhunt of the Black Panther Party founder as he tries to escape to Cuba with the help of film and television producer Bert Schneider. If André Holland looks familiar, here are other TV shows where you probably recognize him.
Friends with Benefits
Besides the few TV movies he starred in, Friends with Benefits was André Holland’s first major role on television. In the short-lived NBC sitcom, Holland was cast as Julian ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald, Aaron Greenway’s (Zach Cregger) roommate. However, Holland’s character is far more than a roommate to Aaron.
Despite being rich, Aaron struggles to meet women and interact with them. Fitz takes it upon himself to ensure Aaron finds the right woman. The NBC Friends with Benefits TV series might be where many audiences first noticed André Holland. Also among the main cast were Ryan Hansen (who played Ben Lewis), Danneel Harris (Sara Maxwell), and Jessica Lucas (Riley Elliot).
1600 Penn
Another TV show that audiences may remember André Holland from is the NBC sitcom 1600 Penn. Set in the White House, 1600 Penn centered around the Gilchrist family, a dysfunctional family living there. André Holland starred as Marshall Malloy, the White House Press Secretary to President Standrich Dale Gilchrist (Bill Pullman). The show originally aired from December 17, 2012, to March 28, 2013, but was unfortunately canceled after season 1.
Besides having low viewership ratings, 1600 Penn was panned by critics. Besides Holland and Bill Pullman, other top cast members include Josh Gad (who played Standrich “Skip” Gilchrist Jr.), Jenna Elfman (Emily Nash-Gilchrist), and Martha MacIsaac (Becca Gilchrist). Others were Amara Miller (Marigold Gilchrist) and Benjamin Stockham (Xander Gilchrist), who played the President’s youngest children.
The Knick
2014 was an amazing year for André Holland, as it was the year he had his breakthrough role in film and television. He portrayed Andrew Young in Ava DuVernay’s American historical drama movie Selma and also had a lead role as Dr. Algernon C. Edwards on Cinemax’s medical period drama The Knick. In The Knick, Holland’s character is the assistant surgeon at the Knickerbocker Hospital.
As a black American surgeon, he faces racism from patients and fellow white doctors. Dr. Algernon C. Edwards also operates a secret after-hours clinic in the hospital basement, where he treats black Americans that the hospital turns away during work hours. For his performance, André Holland was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Critics’ Choice Television Award and Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film at the Satellite Award.
American Horror Story: Roanoke
American Horror Story audiences will recognize André Holland from the sixth season of the anthology series Roanoke. Holland and Cuba Gooding Jr. were the two notable new cast additions in the season, alongside other cast members who returned to the show. These include Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, and Angela Bassett. In Roanoke, André Holland was cast as Matt Miller. The season generally received positive reviews from critics and audiences, especially compared to previous seasons of American Horror Story.
Castle Rock
Set in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine, the Castle Rock TV series was created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason. André Holland led the cast in season 1, playing criminal attorney Henry Matthew Deaver. With his character only appearing in Castle Rock season 1, André Holland appeared in all 10 episodes of the season. The 2-season show ended after airing the second season.
Reviews for the show were generally favorable from both critics and audiences. Other notable cast members that starred alongside André Holland in Castle Rock season 1 include Melanie Lynskey (as Molly Strand), Bill Skarsgård (The Kid/The Angel), Jane Levy (Diane “Jackie” Torrance), and Sissy Spacek (Ruth Deaver). If you remember André Holland from any of these TV shows, also read about actress Amy Ryan and where you know the ‘Sugar’ actress from.
Watch The Big Cigar Trailer Below: