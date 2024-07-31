America’s Got Talent Takes a Break During Paris Olympics

America’s Got Talent Takes a Short Break
If you’re eagerly waiting for tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent (AGT), you might be disappointed to hear that there will be no new episode airing this evening. The show is currently on a brief hiatus during the Paris Olympics.
This break was announced by host Terry Crews during a two-hour broadcast that marked the end of auditions for Season 19. Don’t worry; the show will be back right after the Olympics conclude.
This Season’s Golden Buzzer Shake-up
This season has seen Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon shock audiences by granting eight Golden Buzzers instead of the usual five. Such a change has left viewers questioning the show’s authenticity.
One viewer asked: ‘Why was there confetti loaded when all the golden buzzers were used?’ #GoldenBuzzer #AGT.
Fan Reactions and Criticisms
The decision to increase the number of Golden Buzzers has led fans to take to social media, expressing concerns about whether these moments are scripted. Comments have varied from excitement over more Golden opportunities to doubts about fair play in these changes.
Recap of Some Highlighted Performances
Let’s not forget some brilliant acts that have performed this season. One standout moment was Pranysqa Mishra’s incredible performance that earned her Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer. Singing Tina Turner’s River Deep – Mountain High, she left the judges and audience in awe.
What’s Next?
The hiatus will certainly build anticipation for upcoming live shows where the Golden Buzzer moments are expected to play an even bigger role. Each judge—Cowell, Vergara, Mandel, and Klum—has been given one more opportunity to send an act directly to the finals once live episodes resume.
Stay tuned for more updates on AGT as we eagerly await its return post-Olympics!
