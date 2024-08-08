America’s Got Talent Set to Return Soon After Olympic Hiatus

America’s Got Talent fans, brace yourselves! Season 19 is gearing up for its grand return after what feels like an eternity away. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the Live Rounds, but AGT has been on hiatus due to another significant event — the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Why the Hiatus?
The hiatus was necessitated by the producers to ensure a thorough and fair investigation period. Adding to this, Sofia Vergara took a break to focus on her personal life and work on her latest Netflix series, Griselda.
Upcoming Olympics Coverage
The 8/7c slot usually occupied by AGT is now hosting prime Olympic events including the Gymnastics Women’s Team Final. This year, Team USA’s gymnastics squad led by Simone Biles is one of the most anticipated spectacles.
A bit later that evening, sports enthusiasts can catch Minnesota native Regan Smith in the Women’s 100m Backstroke.
When Does AGT Resume?
The much-awaited Season 19 Live Shows of America’s Got Talent will commence on August 13 and will continue until September 18. In addition to Tuesdays’ main episodes, there will also be one-hour Live Results shows every Wednesday at 8/7c.
A Look Back at Season 19 Auditions
The audition phase of this season has introduced viewers to an array of incredibly diverse talents, from professional performers to everyday heroes balancing day jobs. Highlights include a stand-out moment with nine-year-old Pranysqa Mishra, who wowed judges with Tina Turner’s ‘River Deep — Mountain High.’
The standout performance was unexpected, Klum later said, perhaps partly because Pranysqa appeared meek and said she was nervous in the interview before her performance.
Follow Us