America’s Got Talent Season 19 Returns with More Golden Buzzers

The excitement is palpable as ‘America’s Got Talent’ gears up for its 19th season, promising more thrills with an increased count of Golden Buzzers. The stage is set for a spectacular show, with auditions that promise to leave audiences in awe.
Simon Cowell Shares His Enthusiasm
In the first two days we’ve used more Golden Buzzers than we’ve ever used – that’s got to be a good sign! Simon Cowell shares with anticipation, hinting at the extraordinary talent awaiting viewers this season. The show has upped the ante, offering nine Golden Buzzers to be claimed by the judges and host.
A Golden Opportunity
With two buzzers each for Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, and one for Terry Crews, the stakes are higher than ever. A coveted Golden Buzzer means acts can leap straight to the live shows, bypassing rounds of elimination.
Season Premiere and Live Shows Dates
Fans should mark their calendars for May 28 as AGT returns to screens. The live shows will commence on August 13, with Wednesday nights reserved for results that could change lives forever.
The Crowd’s Favorites
Last season’s sensations, a trainer and his border collie, won hearts from their audition to their finale performance. Their routine to Queen’s ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ was a testament to the unexpected delights AGT brings.
Cowell Reflects on Surprises
Reflecting on past seasons, Cowell admits he has “grown ‘used to’ being surprised by the results.” The champions often share this sentiment, not anticipating their own victories but ending up stealing the spotlight.
Audition Highlights
The show has seen a myriad of memorable auditions set to vibrant tunes like ‘Better When I’m Dancing’ by Meghan Trainor. These moments capture the essence of AGT – a platform where dreams can turn into reality.
A Look at What’s Ahead
This season is poised to bring even more surprises and heartwarming moments. With more Golden Buzzers in play, viewers can expect an exhilarating ride filled with awe-inspiring talent and unforgettable performances.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!