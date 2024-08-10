AMC Networks Reports $97M Impairment in Q2 but Strong Free Cash Flow Amidst Challenges

AMC Networks reported its second-quarter 2024 earnings Friday, disclosing a $97 million hit to its balance sheet. This included a $68 million goodwill impairment charge at the international division following the sale of 25/7 Media and a $29 million long-lived asset impairment charge at BBC America, a joint venture with BBC Studios.

In more positive news for AMC Networks: the company has achieved its full-year guidance for free cash flow by mid-year, reaching $239 million, with strong FCF coming in at $95.2 million for Q2.

Complex and Dynamic Challenges in Media

AMC Networks Reports $97M Impairment in Q2 but Strong Free Cash Flow Amidst ChallengesIt is a complex and dynamic time in media, CEO Kristin Dolan said in a call with analysts Friday. She emphasized that despite challenges faced by larger players, AMC Networks is pursuing a successful strategy built around great shows, meeting viewers’ needs wherever they are, and finding new ways to monetize content.

Ad Sales and Streaming Subscribers

The quarter saw US ad sales drop by 11% to $149 million. However, there was a slight increase in streaming subscribers on AMC Networks’ platforms from 11.5 million at the end of the previous quarter to 11.6 million.

Diverse Streaming Platforms and Channels

AMC Networks’ streaming platforms include AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and HIDIVE. These digital offerings complement the company’s linear channels: AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films.

Revenue Fluctuations

Content licensing revenues fell 18% year over year to $67 million. Subscription revenue dropped by 3% overall, but streaming revenue jumped by 9% to $150 million attributed to a price increase.

International Revenue and Expenses

International revenues fell by 9% to $90 million in Q2 (adjusted to ensure fair comparison with last year’s figures excluding contributions from 25/7 Media). International subscription sales dropped by 13% to $50 million. Content licensing plunged by 86% to $3 million. Ad sales increased by 84%, mainly due to a one-time adjustment payment of $13 million; excluding this payment, ad revenues rose by 18%.

Pundits’ Predictions vs Actual Performance

Wall Street analysts had forecast earnings per share of $1.52 on $601 million in revenue. However, AMC Networks reported an adjusted EPS of $1.24 on $625 million in revenue.

Strategic Shift Towards Licensing Agreements

The earnings results follow the July announcement of a new licensing agreement between AMC Networks and Netflix featuring hits like “Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” and “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon”. These shows previously exclusive to their own service will now be available on Netflix as well.

Kristin Dolan stated in a letter to shareholders that AMC Networks continues to find opportunities in a strategic plan built around programming, partnerships and profitability… including through an exciting new branded content licensing agreement with Netflix… In the first half of 2024, we’ve made significant progress against our strategic priority of generating strong free cash flow…

